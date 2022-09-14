Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
Support our independent Liverpool FC content and go advert-free with This Is Anfield Premium.
FREE TRIAL
Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool, vs Ajax during the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Ajax at Anfield on September 13, 2022 in Liverpool, United Kingdom (Photo by Andre Weening/Orange Pictures) Credit: Orange Pics BV/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Joy to watch” – Liverpool fans can’t stop thinking about Thiago’s “masterclass”

Thiago lit up Anfield in the win over Ajax, showcasing just what Liverpool have been missing in his absence as he pulled the strings and kept his side ticking throughout.

Is there any way we could have a clone or two of Thiago?

The Spaniard made his first start since the opening day at Fulham on Tuesday, much to the delight and relief of Reds as Liverpool needed to get themselves back on track.

With an 89 percent pass success rate, 10 recoveries, 100 percent accuracy with the long ball, 13 passes into the final third and countless jinks and gee-ing up the crowd, Thiago‘s night was a standout.

The 31-year-old put on a masterclass throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch and for those at Anfield it was difficult to tear your eyes away from the magic he unleashes on and off the ball.

Thiago is a delight to watch in action and it’s no surprise that his performance on Tuesday has supporters still eulogising over him.

Thiago makes what he does look effortless and Liverpool certainly look a better side with him in the XI, the task, as it always has been, is to keep him fit so he can be in the team as often as possible.

The composure, awareness and desire to take calculated risks and open up the pitch was instrumental against Ajax and in Thiago‘s absence the Reds don’t have a similar profile to mirror his qualities.

Having now returned from injury he could find himself called up to the Spain squad this month, but Liverpool fans may just be hoping he can instead enjoy a 17-day break before domestic action returns.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments