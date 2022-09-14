Thiago lit up Anfield in the win over Ajax, showcasing just what Liverpool have been missing in his absence as he pulled the strings and kept his side ticking throughout.

Is there any way we could have a clone or two of Thiago?

The Spaniard made his first start since the opening day at Fulham on Tuesday, much to the delight and relief of Reds as Liverpool needed to get themselves back on track.

With an 89 percent pass success rate, 10 recoveries, 100 percent accuracy with the long ball, 13 passes into the final third and countless jinks and gee-ing up the crowd, Thiago‘s night was a standout.

The 31-year-old put on a masterclass throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch and for those at Anfield it was difficult to tear your eyes away from the magic he unleashes on and off the ball.

Thiago is a delight to watch in action and it’s no surprise that his performance on Tuesday has supporters still eulogising over him.

Thiago Alcantara absolutely revelling in it, and why would he not? What a performance ?? pic.twitter.com/Z8biVb2XX6 — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) September 13, 2022

Btw that Thiago performance? That is actual tangible leadership. Not all that ideological bulldog spirit bullshit. Stepped into that starting XI and elevated everyone around him in a team lacking confidence during a bad patch. Elite — Pepyetagain137 (@pepyetagain137) September 13, 2022

Me after every Thiago masterclass pic.twitter.com/KosDRz4ybP — ? (@sxlmss) September 13, 2022

Thiago walking back in the changing room after his masterclass tonight pic.twitter.com/p5FDMo0Tas — Rob (@_18Robbo92_) September 13, 2022

Gerrard aside, he's the best Liverpool midfielder I've seen in my lifetime. Genuine joy to watch. Just such a shame we didn't sign him five years earlier and that he can't stay fit for long periods. https://t.co/Idmev2Bh6x — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) September 14, 2022

I’d argue Thiago is Liverpool’s most important player at this point in time. Completely different team when he’s on the pitch. How this season ultimately pans out will have a lot to do with how long he stays fit for. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) September 13, 2022

Incredible player. How could Souness coach at the top level and say Thiago has defensive issues. Others too for that matter The Complete Midfielder https://t.co/tXlxceB0rc — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) September 14, 2022

Can you clone people yet, @elonmusk? Asking for Thiago….. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) September 13, 2022

We all know Thiago brings huge quality on the ball with his vision, technique and decision making but it was as much his aggression and willingness to get stuck in that stood out tonight. Love him. — Red (@TaintlessRed) September 13, 2022

Am i overreacting if i say Thiago Alcântara is up there with one of the best midfielders we’ve seen at Liverpool? pic.twitter.com/NGtBZ7V4AU — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) September 13, 2022

A blessing and a curse. If Thiago played all season we’d be unstoppable. https://t.co/o16SmGT34m — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) September 13, 2022

Thiago makes what he does look effortless and Liverpool certainly look a better side with him in the XI, the task, as it always has been, is to keep him fit so he can be in the team as often as possible.

The composure, awareness and desire to take calculated risks and open up the pitch was instrumental against Ajax and in Thiago‘s absence the Reds don’t have a similar profile to mirror his qualities.

Having now returned from injury he could find himself called up to the Spain squad this month, but Liverpool fans may just be hoping he can instead enjoy a 17-day break before domestic action returns.