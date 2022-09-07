Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
NAPLES, ITALY - Wednesday, September 7, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 1 game between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Napoli vs. Liverpool – Follow the Champions League opener here!

Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Napoli tonight, and we’re live to bring you all the latest from the Group A opener in Italy.

Kickoff at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is 8pm (UK), the referee is Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP).

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Arthur, Jota, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

