Liverpool begin their Champions League campaign with a trip to Napoli tonight, and we’re live to bring you all the latest from the Group A opener in Italy.
Kickoff at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is 8pm (UK), the referee is Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP).
Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.
Teams
Napoli: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Kim, Olivera; Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia
Subs: Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone
Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Diaz, Firmino
Subs: Adrian, Davies, Matip, Phillips, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Thiago, Arthur, Jota, Nunez
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments