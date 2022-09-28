Liverpool have had some great goalscoring midfielders in their history, but which individuals make it into the top 10 of all time?

One of the criticisms of this current Reds side is a lack of goals from the middle of the park, with the likes of Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita more famed for possessing other key attributes.

Down the years, however, numerous Liverpool midfielders have loved nothing better than finding the net, chipping in with a healthy number of strikes.

Here are our picks for Liverpool’s 10 best-ever goalscoring midfielders – as long as they’ve played out wide or centrally in a four-man midfield, or in a three, they are eligible to make the cut.

So for instance, we’re not counting Dirk Kuyt as he was predominantly a striker and played on the right of the attack, not in midfield.

10. Luis Garcia

Appearances: 121 | Goals: 30 | Goals-per-game ratio: 4.03

On a bad day, Luis Garcia left you tearing your hair out, but he didn’t half love a big goal!

The Spaniard was a major influence during the unforgettable 2005 Champions League triumph, scoring three times against Bayer Leverkusen and rifling home a half-volley at home to Juventus.

There was also the small matter of a certain ‘ghost goal’ when Chelsea visited Anfield, while his brilliant strike against the Blues in the 2006 FA Cup semi-final was a beauty, too.

An average of just over a goal every four games is not to be sniffed at for a midfielder.

9. Jan Molby

Appearances: 292 | Goals: 61 | Goals-per-game ratio: 4.78

Jan Molby may be renowned for his playmaking magic as a midfielder, but it’s fair to say he also had an eye for goal.

That particularly applied in the early years of his time at Liverpool, in which he scored 21 times in 1985/86 and 12 the following year.

Granted, Molby’s ruthlessness from the penalty spot certainly aided his total of 61 Liverpool strikes, but it would be unfair to downplay his overall goalscoring quality because of that.

8. Philippe Coutinho

Appearances: 201 | Goals: 54 | Goals-per-game ratio: 3.72

We’re counting Philippe Coutinho as a midfielder, with the Brazilian often used there during Brendan Rodgers’ time as manager.

The now-Aston Villa man was a joy to watch when he was in full swing, scoring long-range curlers with ease, including one that felt huge at the time, against Man City in 2014.

Coutinho scored 42 times in his last two-and-a-half seasons at Liverpool, providing the midfield guile that has occasionally been missing since he left.

Time may not be kind on the Brazilian because of the way he left, but he was a special football for the Reds.

7. John Wark

Appearances: 108 | Goals: 42 | Goals-per-game ratio: 2.57

John Wark has to make it onto this list, even if his Liverpool career isn’t thought of too fondly by many Reds supporters.

His record of 42 goals in 108 matches is a superb return for a midfielder – he did occasionally lead the line – and that included an incredible 27 back in 1984/85.

Wark never quite seemed to fully fit in at Anfield, though, and his all-round game flattered to deceive, but his record shouldn’t be ignored.

A lack of longevity prevents him from placing higher.

6. Steve McManaman

Appearances: 364 | Goals: 66 | Goals-per-game ratio: 5.51

Steve McManaman has become criminally underrated as the years have passed, mainly due to his acrimonious exit to Real Madrid in 1999.

He was the heartbeat of Liverpool’s team during the 1990s, providing energy, dribbling ability and end product.

While McManaman was generally seen as a provider of goals, often for great friend Robbie Fowler, he also chipped in with 66 of his own.

A memorable solo strike away to Celtic in the UEFA Cup in 1997 was a standout moment, but you could always rely on the midfielder hitting close to double digits every season.

5. Ray Kennedy

Appearances: 393 | Goals: 72 | Goals-per-game ratio: 5.45

Ray Kennedy made a name for himself as a young striker at Arsenal but he was immediately turned into a left-sided midfielder by Bob Paisley.

Tall in stature and hugely physical, he became a Liverpool legend over an eight-year period, scoring a priceless strike in the European Cup semi-final away to Bayern Munich in 1981.

Kennedy was a reliable source of goals throughout his time at Anfield, netting 72 times in total and only getting fewer than nine on one occasion (three, in 1981/82).

That rocket of a left foot readily lit up Anfield – his sad recent passing did at least allow younger fans to be reminded of his brilliance.

4. Terry McDermott

Appearances: 329 | Goals: 81 | Goals-per-game ratio: 4.06

Terry McDermott was a gem of a player, shining in a perfect midfield that also included Jimmy Case, Graeme Souness and Kennedy.

The Englishman mastered the art of timing his runs into the box and finding the net, with his header finishing off one of the great Liverpool team goals against Tottenham in 1978.

McDermott was capable of scoring stunning individuals, too, as highlighted by an outrageous volley at Spurs that is still travelling to this day!

A superb box-to-box player, he would be perfect for this modern Liverpool team.

3. John Barnes

Appearances: 407 | Goals: 108 | Goals-per-game ratio: 3.76

At his peak, John Barnes was possibly the best player in the world, delivering consistent numbers from his left-wing role.

His prime came during Kenny Dalglish‘s early years as manager, which saw him score 28 goals, en route to being named FWA Footballer of the Year.

Barnes could score from distance, finish inside the penalty area, curl home free-kicks or even power home headers – he was the complete footballer.

Any wide player who scores over 100 times for Liverpool is elite.

2. Steven Gerrard

Appearances: 710 | Goals: 186 | Goals-per-game ratio: 3.81

England have produced few better goalscoring midfielders in their history than Steven Gerrard.

A more defence-minded player in his early years, it was Rafa Benitez who got the best out of him, as he bagged 45 goals in 2007/08 and 2008/09 combined, on the right-hand side and behind Fernando Torres.

Gerrard hit double figures 10 times in his career, arriving late into the box and showing unerring accuracy, while his eye for the spectacular from distance was also unrivalled.

He was a footballing God.

1. Billy Liddell

Appearances: 534 | Goals: 228 | Goals-per-game ratio: 2.34

Some can mistakenly assume that Liddell was a striker, given his stunning record, but he was predominantly considered a left winger throughout his career.

The legendary Scot sits fourth in Liverpool’s all-time scoring charts, netting over 30 goals in 1954/55 (31) and 1955/56 (32), and he also scored eight times in 29 caps for Scotland.

Performing at a high level for many years is one of the hardest things in football, but Liddell made it look easy, playing for the Reds across three different decades.

He was never booked throughout his entire career, that gives you a real sense of who he was.

There’s a reason why Liverpool were known as ‘Liddellpool’ during his time at the club!

Honourable mentions: Ronnie Whelan, Graeme Souness, Steve Heighway, Jimmy Case, Yossi Benayoun, Ray Houghton, Craig Johnston