Liverpool make their long-awaited return to Premier League action on Saturday, hosting Brighton at Anfield. How can we expect them to line up, and could Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota be rested?

The visit of the Seagulls marks the first of 13 games in six weeks for the Reds, before their campaign comes to a halt for the World Cup.

Having not played since the 2-1 victory over Ajax on September 13, and with many of their senior stars in action for their nations over the international break, it will be interesting to see which XI Jurgen Klopp goes with.

The Liverpool boss must take the busy forthcoming schedule into consideration, with this game followed up by a Champions League meeting with Rangers three days later, before a trip to the Emirates Stadium next weekend.

Could the players who played a lot of minutes over the international break be handed a rest this weekend?

Here, we look at two ways the Reds could line up against Brighton.

Team news

From Klopp’s pre-match press conference on Friday, we know the following:

Ibrahima Konate could return

Caoimhin Kelleher & Calvin Ramsay still building up fitness

Diaz, Jota & Darwin Nunez missed Thursday training as precaution after internationals

Liverpool’s XI vs. Brighton

One player who could return to the starting XI this weekend is Jordan Henderson, who made his comeback from injury in England’s draw with Germany on Monday.

With Andy Robertson still out, Kostas Tsimikas is set to continue at left-back. Jota led the line in the victory over Ajax, but having featured in both games for Portugal, and only recently returning from a long-term hamstring problem, he may be more likely to start from the bench.

Taking all of that into account, Liverpool could shape up like this:

Joel Matip and Tsimikas to continue in defence

Henderson to replace Harvey Elliott in midfield

Roberto Firmino to come in for Jota up top

If those are the changes Klopp goes with, this would be the Reds XI:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Diaz, Firmino

However, it would be no real surprise to see Klopp take Diaz out of the firing line for this one, with the Colombian playing 154 minutes over the course of the international break, and only returning from the U.S. in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

That may see Nunez, who played 60 minutes and scored in Uruguay’s win over Canada in Slovakia on Tuesday, come into contention. If him, Mohamed Salah and Firmino start in attack, it will be interesting to see who takes up the left sided attacking role.

There is also every chance that Elliott retains his spot in midfield, having been one of Liverpool’s best performers so far this season.

Those changes from the team above would see the Reds set up like this:

Elliott to start, with Henderson on the bench

Diaz and Jota rested

Salah, Firmino and Nunez in attack

Could this be the team that starts against Brighton?

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Elliott, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Nunez

Lots to consider, then, for Jurgen, but he certainly won’t be complaining.

With the likes of Kelleher, Konate, Ramsay and Henderson returning to fitness, Liverpool’s injury list isn’t looking quite as extensive as it was before the break.

Strap yourselves in, Reds, October is going to be a busy one!