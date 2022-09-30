Liverpool vs. Leeds date confirmed – 1 of 7 late kickoffs in October

Liverpool’s date with Leeds for late October has been confirmed, with the kickoff time continuing a ‘late’ trend for Jurgen Klopp‘s side in the coming month.

Klopp’s side finally return to action on Saturday, with Brighton the visitors in the first game of the month, and the first Premier League game since September 3.

It’s been a long time coming and it kicks off a hectic schedule that sees Liverpool play 13 games in just 42 days before the break for the World Cup.

Leeds are one of eight different teams the Reds will meet in October, with the visit of Jesse Marsch’s side now scheduled for Saturday, October 29, with kick-off at 7.45pm (UK).

The late Saturday start follows midweek Champions League action at Ajax on Wednesday (Oct 26) and precedes the visit of Napoli (Nov 1) just three days later.

The change to Liverpool’s match against Leeds, to be shown live on Sky Sports, now ensures Klopp’s side have seven of their next nine games with a kickoff time from 4.30pm onwards.

A double-header against Rangers (8pm), a trip to Arsenal (4.30pm) and Ajax (8pm) and the visit of Man City (4.30pm), West Ham (7.30pm) and Leeds (7.45pm) makes for a month of late kickoffs.

The trip to Nottingham Forest on October 22 is the only exception, alongside Brighton, with the early 12.30pm kickoff sandwiched between the fixtures against the Hammers and Ajax.

Liverpool’s October fixtures