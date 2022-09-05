Following the arrival of Arthur on deadline day, Liverpool have now signed 17 players on loan in the post-war era – the question is, can you name them all?

Loan signings under Jurgen Klopp have been few and far between, and if they have been secured it has come late in the window under the German.

Arthur is the latest to join a list of 16 other Liverpool loanees since the post-war era, with the first coming back in 1986.

But it is defensive players that have been signed on loan with greater frequency than those further up the pitch for the Reds.

We think you’ll find you need to have your thinking cap on for this one! Good luck…

You have just 5 minutes!

