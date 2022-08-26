Liverpool have not been short of prolific penalty takers in the Premier League era, but think you can name the Reds’ top 17?

As a spectator, some cannot bare to look, others pray to the gods and then those with supreme confidence just brazenly watch what unfolds without so much as a twitch.

The players themselves, the rituals can vary and different tactics deployed, some of which have a role in the abovementioned reaction from fans.

Since 1992, Liverpool have had some composed finishers from the penalty spot and a number of the names will not take long for your brain to conjure up.

But as we’re going deep into the records, can you name them all before time runs out?

You only have 3 minutes…

Want more quizzes? Try these!