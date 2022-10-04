Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Champions League victory against Rangers on Tuesday, with fans highlighting the positive impact of the Reds’ formation change.

After a poor performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp made the decision to move to a 4-2-3-1 system for their latest Champions League group game.

And it was a move that paid off, with Liverpool easing to victory thanks to a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold called the set up “more of a basic 4-4-2” after the game, and it was a formation that Klopp stuck with throughout the game, even after his five substitutions.

Liverpool fans seem generally happy with Klopp’s decision to change the shape of his team, with Darwin Nunez‘s positive performance also a big talking point.

Would very much like to see Klopp give this system a go against stronger opposition in league games. Trent and Salah much more involved in dangerous areas, lots of nice interchanging between the forwards and more stability in midfield. Much slicker and less predictable. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) October 4, 2022

4-2-3-1 the way forward. Breathed new life into the team going forward and felt far more structured. Having Nunez as a focal point really helped and his combination play and movement a big plus. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 4, 2022

Something to build on, there. The fact Klopp stuck with that system throughout game would suggest he'll go with it again vs Arsenal, and rightly so. Firmino to start behind Jota? Or Nunez to play again? — Jack Sear (@JackSear) October 4, 2022

Best thing about this formation change is Salah no longer playing right back for 80% of the game — Hamzah Abbas (@HamzahAbbasBBC) October 4, 2022

Rangers waiting for LFC to overcommit and hit in transition but it hasn’t happened. Front 4 have defended well too. Good interchange between them too. — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 4, 2022

Telling that Klopp stuck with the 4-2-3-1 despite bringing Fabinho on. Could easily have taken Nunez off too after his DOMS but seemingly convinced with this system. — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) October 4, 2022

Decent performance to build on.

Mad that we can play a formation that allows the luxury of a 10 but not have a suitable player to make the most of it.

Personally think we can get more from a 433 with one massive caveat: need the same midfield discipline #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 4, 2022

Very on brand half for Nunez. Looks almost out of sync when constructing moves in deeper areas, but could also have a hat-trick, hoovering up really valuable shots. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) October 4, 2022

Lots to admire about Darwin Nunez so far tonight. His movement has been excellent. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) October 4, 2022

The formation change has made us very compact. Once again, has to be mentioned how immense Thiago is at pressing. He’s not just in the team to play gorgeous football, he’s by far the best defensive presence in our midfield. — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) October 4, 2022

I liked the look of 4231. I felt like it gave us more control, protection and variety going forward than we’ve had in recent weeks #LIVRAN — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 4, 2022

It was only Rangers but regardless of the difference in quality, I think the 442/424 helped us to manage the spaces much better out of possession and we had good control. Rangers only looked dangerous on our right after we went to 433 with Elliot & Milner in midfield. — Red (@TaintlessRed) October 4, 2022

They’ve barely been tested but much happier with the double pivot & the discipline it necessitates from the midfield pair for #LFC You’d think Fab would be needed if the Reds were to play a PL side though. — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) October 4, 2022

Very interesting. Perhaps a sign we want to continue using this formation? We’d be less predictable going into games. https://t.co/frWu2H9voc — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) October 4, 2022

The big question now, is whether Klopp sticks with this system for the foreseeable future.

For now, that would seem likely, considering the Liverpool boss didn’t revert back to his usual 4-3-3 formation at any point in the game.

Two goals, a clean sheet and three points. Is this formation the way forward for this Liverpool team?