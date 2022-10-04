Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 3, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with team-mate Darwin Núñez after scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC and Glasgow Rangers FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“4-2-3-1 the way forward!” – Liverpool fans discuss positives of formation change

Liverpool returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Champions League victory against Rangers on Tuesday, with fans highlighting the positive impact of the Reds’ formation change.

After a poor performance in the 3-3 draw with Brighton on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp made the decision to move to a 4-2-3-1 system for their latest Champions League group game.

And it was a move that paid off, with Liverpool easing to victory thanks to a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold and a second-half penalty from Mohamed Salah.

Alexander-Arnold called the set up “more of a basic 4-4-2” after the game, and it was a formation that Klopp stuck with throughout the game, even after his five substitutions.

Liverpool fans seem generally happy with Klopp’s decision to change the shape of his team, with Darwin Nunez‘s positive performance also a big talking point.

The big question now, is whether Klopp sticks with this system for the foreseeable future.

For now, that would seem likely, considering the Liverpool boss didn’t revert back to his usual 4-3-3 formation at any point in the game.

Two goals, a clean sheet and three points. Is this formation the way forward for this Liverpool team?

