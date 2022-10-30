Calvin Ramsay scored his second goal in three games for the Liverpool under-21s on Saturday, with the right-back edging closer to a first-team debut.

West Ham U21s 0-3 Liverpool U21s

Premier League 2, Rush Green

October 29, 2022

Goals: Cain 22′, Frauendorf 36′, Ramsay 48′

Following a long spell out through injury, Ramsay is settling in at his new club and building up his fitness with the U21s, having only turned 19 in July.

After a goalscoring cameo against Accrington Stanley in the EFL Trophy and a 45-minute display in the 2-1 win over Everton in the league, the Scot made another start on a trip to West Ham.

Joining him was Stefan Bajcetic, days after his outing for the senior side in the Champions League at Ajax, while injury to Layton Stewart and Oakley Cannonier saw Melkamu Frauendorf start up front.

Despite their lack of a specialist striker, the young Reds dominated throughout the first half, with Jake Cain breaking the deadlock with a fine finish from a tight angle.

Frauendorf, who assisted Cain’s opener, then made it 2-0 before the break, turning into space then firing home to establish a deserved lead.

HT: West Ham U21s 0-2 Liverpool U21s

Liverpool began the second half as they ended the first, with Ramsay grabbing his second goal in three games, latching onto Luca Stephenson’s pass on the overlap to hammer home.

Harvey Davies was still needed between the sticks and produced a series of strong stops as West Ham threatened for a period, while injury to Dominic Corness prompted an early change.

Both Ramsay and Bajcetic were brought off after the hour mark, with the pair potentially on standby for the visit of Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

They are both expected to make the bench, though a starting berth is more likely to come in the League Cup third-round clash with Derby on November 9.

For the U21s, a 3-0 victory over West Ham made it nine games unbeaten in the league, with Barry Lewtas‘ side level with Fulham, Arsenal and Everton at the top of the table.

A clash with leaders Fulham awaits next Sunday.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Ramsay (Miles 61′), Quansah, Jonas, Chambers; Bajcetic (Koumas 61′), Corness (McConnell 56′), Stephenson; Cain, Frauendorf (Spearing 85′), Clark

Subs not used: Hughes

Next match: Fulham (H) – Premier League 2 – Sunday, November 6, 2pm (GMT)