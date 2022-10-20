Two names were widely lauded after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over West Ham and it’s no surprise that it was Alisson and Darwin Nunez.

At one end, Nunez scored his first goal for Liverpool at Anfield; at the other, the Brazilian saved a penalty before later making a vital last intervention.

Two different contributions, but both crucial to the final score, with Liverpool now on their longest winning streak this season (three).

What a few days Alisson has had, first notching an assist against Man City before parrying away Jarrod Bowen’s penalty, his name deservedly ringing out around Anfield.

You dread to think where the Reds would be without him and Kostas Tsimikas is not taking him and his “world-class” abilities for granted.

“We have Ali to save every ball, we are glad we have him and again, toast the world-class goalkeeper he is and we thank him a lot,” Tsimikas told Viaplay Fotball.

“Unbelievable [late save], he’s an unbelievable player and guy, also.”

With the goal on lockdown under Alisson‘s supervision, the chaos Nunez injects into the side was on show once more, as was the potential he has.

There’s a rawness to his game that will take time but what he is showing so far promises plenty.

“He has so much potential,” Virgil van Dijk explained on Amazon Prime after Wednesday’s match.

“He’s still young, he’s learning, he’s learning the way we play, he’s learning English which is also helpful.

“He’s the modern-day striker that causes a lot of defenders problems. You could see today, his runs in behind, his buildup play is getting better.”

And the No. 27 himself was quick to take to social media to celebrate his “first goal in my new home” before simply stating: “Here I am.”

Forboding, we love it:

As for the rest of his teammates, the win, the fourth in the league this season, was modestly celebrated as the Reds know the next challenge is just three days away:

The victory continues a steady return to form for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, which will need to be retained for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Forest currently sit 19th in the table with just one win in 11 games but Liverpool, more than anyone, should know not to underestimate the opposition.

Seven games until the World Cup break, need to make each and every one count.