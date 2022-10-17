In Monday’s Liverpool news round up, we have the latest on a possible touchline ban for Jurgen Klopp, Diogo Jota‘s injury and some baffling claims from Man City officials.

Will Jurgen be in the dugout against West Ham?

For now, that remains unclear.

After he was sent to the stands in the closing stages of Liverpool’s win over Man City, Klopp is now awaiting the post-match report from referee Anthony Taylor.

The observations in the report will determine whether the Reds’ boss is free to take his place on the touchline in Wednesday night’s home meeting with the Hammers.

According to PA‘s Merseyside reporter Carl Markham, should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

But should his record show “similar behaviour” within the last 12 months, the German may be facing additional punishment.

Markham also reports that no complaints of coin-throwing or bus damage, nor offensive chanting or graffiti, have been made to Merseyside Police, who are “working with both clubs to understand a number of reported incidents”.

3 things today:

Klopp‘s pre-match comments regarding City’s financial backing have been in the spotlight today, with some City officials said to have claimed his words were “bordering xenophobic.” Utterly bizarre!

Latest Liverpool FC news

An independent report by leading academics into the chaos at May’s Champions League final claims police treatment of fans “constituted criminal assault.”

James Milner has revealed “the little chat” about Leeds United that he had with Erling Haaland at Anfield on Sunday.

Andy Robertson was full of praise for James Milner after his battling performance at right-back in Liverpool’s win over Man City on Sunday, claiming “I definitely won’t be doing that at his age like he did tonight!”.

Latest chat from elsewhere

The Premier League could host an “enhanced pre-season tournament” in the United States during the summer of 2023, according to the Athletic. Don’t be surprised if Liverpool are included!

Antonio Conte says Richarlison will not miss the World Cup as a result of the injury he sustained against Everton on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe has denied claims that he has asked to leave PSG in January. That’s the end of that dream…for now!

Video of the day and match of the night

On repeat. All night.

Not a lot happening in terms of matches, but we’d urge you to watch the BBC Panorama documentary airing tonight on the failures that led to Liverpool fans being tear-gassed by French police at the Champions League final in May.