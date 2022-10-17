★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Klopp ban, Jota injury & baffling City claims – Latest Liverpool FC News

In Monday’s Liverpool news round up, we have the latest on a possible touchline ban for Jurgen Klopp, Diogo Jota‘s injury and some baffling claims from Man City officials.

 

Will Jurgen be in the dugout against West Ham?

For now, that remains unclear.

After he was sent to the stands in the closing stages of Liverpool’s win over Man City, Klopp is now awaiting the post-match report from referee Anthony Taylor.

The observations in the report will determine whether the Reds’ boss is free to take his place on the touchline in Wednesday night’s home meeting with the Hammers.

According to PA‘s Merseyside reporter Carl Markham, should it be a standard charge, Klopp would be asked to accept a one-match ban and a fine.

But should his record show “similar behaviour” within the last 12 months, the German may be facing additional punishment.

Markham also reports that no complaints of coin-throwing or bus damage, nor offensive chanting or graffiti, have been made to Merseyside Police, who are “working with both clubs to understand a number of reported incidents”.

 

3 things today:

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is carried off injured on a stretcher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Klopp‘s pre-match comments regarding City’s financial backing have been in the spotlight today, with some City officials said to have claimed his words were “bordering xenophobic.” Utterly bizarre!

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2JA86Y6 Soccer Football - Champions League Final - Liverpool v Real Madrid - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - May 28, 2022 Liverpool fans react as they queue to access Stade de France before Champions League Final REUTERS/Fernando Kallas TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

 

Latest chat from elsewhere

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 6, 2022: The official Nike match ball during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. The game ended in a 2-2 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The Premier League could host an “enhanced pre-season tournament” in the United States during the summer of 2023, according to the Athletic. Don’t be surprised if Liverpool are included!

  • Kylian Mbappe has denied claims that he has asked to leave PSG in January. That’s the end of that dream…for now!

 

Video of the day and match of the night

On repeat. All night.

Not a lot happening in terms of matches, but we’d urge you to watch the BBC Panorama documentary airing tonight on the failures that led to Liverpool fans being tear-gassed by French police at the Champions League final in May.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER