Finally, Liverpool are back in action at Anfield. This afternoon's opponents are Brighton

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma

