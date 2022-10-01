Support our independent LFC content & go advert-free.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's team bus arrives before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool bus. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. Brighton – Follow the Reds’ league match here!

Finally, Liverpool are back in action at Anfield. This afternoon’s opponents are Brighton and we’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Gomez, Phillips, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Brighton: Sanchez; Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Trossard, Welbeck

Subs: Steele, Lamptey, Colwill, Lallana, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Enciso, Undav, Mitoma

Our coverage updates automatically below:

