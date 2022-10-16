★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the first goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans embrace “one of most satisfying wins” from “battling” Reds

Liverpool sprung the most welcome of surprises thanks to a stunning Mohamed Salah goal, handing Man City their first league defeat of the season in a 1-0 win at Anfield.

With Man City in town, there was no question that the Reds had to raise their game from the levels they’ve shown so far, notably in the Premier League.

And they did just that, bringing the intensity and tempo required to unsettle Pep Guardiola’s side, with chances coming their way to make it count where it matters most.

A disallowed goal for City added fuel to the fire inside Anfield and Salah saw it erupt with a goal that was a near carbon copy of his strike against Man United in that season.

Alisson with the assist, the No. 11 with the turn and finish and Liverpool 1-0 up. Brilliance.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t get to see the final stages having been shown a red card for the incompetence of the referee, but those three points tasted sweet:

It is no secret that those of the Reds persuasion had more than a feeling of trepidation heading into the clash, considering City’s form and that of Liverpool’s.

But as Klopp said in his programme notes, “in football you always have a chance to turn a not-so-good situation into a really good one.” The Reds did just that.

What a win it was – one few saw coming but hoped that it would. These are the performances and results that can turn a season around, Liverpool need to make sure it is just that.

UP THE REDS!

Fan Comments

