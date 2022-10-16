Liverpool sprung the most welcome of surprises thanks to a stunning Mohamed Salah goal, handing Man City their first league defeat of the season in a 1-0 win at Anfield.

With Man City in town, there was no question that the Reds had to raise their game from the levels they’ve shown so far, notably in the Premier League.

And they did just that, bringing the intensity and tempo required to unsettle Pep Guardiola’s side, with chances coming their way to make it count where it matters most.

A disallowed goal for City added fuel to the fire inside Anfield and Salah saw it erupt with a goal that was a near carbon copy of his strike against Man United in that season.

Alisson with the assist, the No. 11 with the turn and finish and Liverpool 1-0 up. Brilliance.

Jurgen Klopp didn’t get to see the final stages having been shown a red card for the incompetence of the referee, but those three points tasted sweet:

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk absolutely took that match personally. Outstanding. Liverpool… not quite past it then.. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) October 16, 2022

Feel like crying. What an emotionally exhausting and draining 2 hours. Love and miss the reds so much — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) October 16, 2022

I have no words. What an absurd match. — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) October 16, 2022

Joe Gomez outstanding and deservedly named Man Of the Match. James Milner immense. As battling a performance as you will see from this Reds. On back foot most of second half but a moment of brilliance from Mo Salah seals it!!!!!! What a win — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) October 16, 2022

A huge win, especially given it was 12 vs 11. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) October 16, 2022

This is Anfield. Pure raw, emotion, defiance and a wall of noise. — Jonathan Higgins (@Jhiggins3) October 16, 2022

Brilliant from @MoSalah that. As soon as Alisson had the ball in his hands from De Bruyne's free-kick Salah was on his bike to be able to isolate Cancelo 1v1 and force the defender into a fatal mistake. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) October 16, 2022

Alisson with an assist in three of his last four PL seasons and a goal in the other. An attacking menace. — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) October 16, 2022

I feared a mauling, I doubt I was alone in that, but always hoped for the best. That is the performance we were after, brilliant. Just brilliant. ? — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) October 16, 2022

What a win. These reds! Have that Pep you bad weirdo! Sorry James Milner for doubting you. Love you #LIVMCI — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) October 16, 2022

Salah with a turn there that Liz Truss would be proud of! Belter goal and great vision by Ali!#LIVMCI — Sam Quek (@SamanthaQuek) October 16, 2022

Ridiculous from Alisson, sublime from Salah. Incredible. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) October 16, 2022

Full time 1-0. An incredible win from a set of lads who’d forgotten just how much of an incredible team they are. Now they remember. Outstanding performances from every one of them. — Jim Boardman (@JimBoardman) October 16, 2022

One of the most satisfying wins of the Klopp era that, amazing — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) October 16, 2022

Liverpool, you don’t half confuse me much. But this match was another reason why we can’t help but adore this sport.

Everyone (pretty much) in a red shirt left it all on the pitch.

Special word to those centre backs, especially Gomez. — ML (@FootyML) October 16, 2022

This team ?? pic.twitter.com/T8vfEkDKve — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) October 16, 2022

Terrific performance from the Reds. Managed to solve the #1 problem of the season (conceding high quality chances) while looking a constant threat in attack.

Hats off to Klopp and the brains trust for the change of shape and approach #lfc — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) October 16, 2022

It is no secret that those of the Reds persuasion had more than a feeling of trepidation heading into the clash, considering City’s form and that of Liverpool’s.

But as Klopp said in his programme notes, “in football you always have a chance to turn a not-so-good situation into a really good one.” The Reds did just that.

What a win it was – one few saw coming but hoped that it would. These are the performances and results that can turn a season around, Liverpool need to make sure it is just that.

UP THE REDS!