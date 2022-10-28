Jurgen Klopp‘s selection for the visit of Leeds has been made easier with the return of Thiago, though there are still decisions to make on his formation.

The Reds take on Leeds in their 12th game of the Premier League campaign on Saturday night, after a comfortable 3-0 win over Ajax that booked their last-16 spot.

Last time out in the league, a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest brought Liverpool back down to earth, unable to follow up their back-to-back victories over Man City and West Ham.

Klopp’s challenge will be restoring confidence and form, while keeping up in the race for top four, and a big fitness boost in the buildup has aided his cause.

Thiago is almost certain to return, but who else could come in at Anfield?

Team news

In his pre-match press conference, Klopp gave another update on the fitness of his squad:

Liverpool’s XI vs. Leeds

During his pre-match press conference, Klopp admitted that he could set his side up “maybe in a different system” once again.

That followed a successful switch to a 4-4-2 diamond formation at Ajax in midweek, and could suggest another tweak that we are yet to see utilised this season.

More likely, though, is that Liverpool will return to their flat, attacking 4-4-2 at Anfield:

That would see the Reds shape up like this:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Fabinho, Thiago, Carvalho; Salah, Nunez

There is still a chance, though, that Klopp will stick with the diamond setup, while employing necessary rotation only three days after Ajax:

That would see Liverpool take to the pitch as below:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Thiago, Jones, Firmino; Salah, Nunez

Despite the injuries, which are ongoing and frustrating, it is at least true now that Liverpool are tougher for opposing managers to prepare for.

And particularly those, like Jesse Marsch, who are going through an identity crisis themselves.

The addition of the 4-4-2 diamond to Klopp’s tactical arsenal – along with the variety of options it opens up within his squad in the likes of Carvalho, Jones and Firmino – only adds to the unpredictability.