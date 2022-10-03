Ibrahima Konate was among those to take part in open training on Monday evening, with no surprises in the Liverpool squad preparing for Rangers.

The Reds will be looking to put the frustrations of the weekend behind them as they host Rangers for the first time in their history on Tuesday night.

After fighting back from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 on Saturday, only to slip to a 3-3 draw with Brighton, there are still issues to solve for Jurgen Klopp and his players.

That could be aided by a change in personnel, with Konate likely among those to challenge for a first-choice spot upon his return to full fitness.

Konate took another step towards his comeback as he joined the squad at the AXA Training Centre, having now made a complete recovery from a long-term knee injury.

The 23-year-old was part of a 26-man squad put through their paces as afternoon turned to evening in Kirkby, with Calvin Ramsay and Caoimhin Kelleher also among those to train.

All three have spent the entire campaign on the sidelines so far, but are in line to take part on matchdays in the near future.

Kelleher has already made his first start, in fact, playing the full 90 minutes as the Liverpool under-21s drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Saturday, with Ramsay expected to be given a runout with the U21s imminently.

Stefan Bajcetic was part of the senior squad training on Monday, with no sign of Curtis Jones despite claims he was nearing a return from injury.

Andy Robertson remains out, as do Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, but there are no new injuries from the weekend.

Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both took part in the session having been deemed fit enough for the bench on Saturday, with the pair hoping for a starting spot in Tuesday’s 8pm kickoff.

Liverpool squad in training on Monday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Phillips, Alexander-Arnold, Tsimikas, Ramsay

Midfielders: Thiago, Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Arthur, Elliott, Bajcetic

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Firmino, Jota, Nunez, Carvalho