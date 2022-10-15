★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Tuesday, October 11, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during a press conference at Ibrox Stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Stone cold facts” – Fans react to Jurgen Klopp’s financial disparity comments

Jurgen Klopp‘s comments on the financial disparity in football, particularly relating to Man City, did not take long to create a spark on social media.

Liverpool meet Man City on Sunday in a clash that many have grown accustomed to defining as a meeting of the two title favourites, although it is not quite the case this season.

A total of 13 points separate the two teams and when Klopp was asked what Liverpool must do to keep pace with City, the manager didn’t beat around the bush.

“Nobody can compete with City in that. You have the best team in the world and you put in the best striker on the market. No matter what it costs, you just do it,” he told reporters.

“We cannot act like them. It’s not possible. Not possible.

“There are three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially. It’s legal and everything fine, but they can do what they want.

“We have to look at ‘we need this, we need that, we have to look here and make it younger, and here a prospect, and here a talent’. That’s what you have to do.

Klopp went on to say that for clubs like Man City and Newcastle, state-owned, there is “no ceiling” but “some other clubs have ceilings” to which they must extract the most from.

Liverpool have had to do just that to even compete with City and Klopp’s words stuck a chord with football fans across social media:

Amid all of that, there were short-sighted views that Liverpool spent more for Darwin Nunez than City did for Erling Haaland in the transfer window, factually correct, but it misses the point entirely.

City can spend without too much risk attached and they can dip back into the market if needed, but for other potential contenders, one wrong sizeable outlay can seriously set the club back.

Clubs are all in the same league but are competing in an entirely different one, the competitive balance is skewed in one direction, to those with the superior financial capabilities.

Liverpool, of course, have at least made the Premier League competitive in recent years and, yes, they can spend more than others down the table but the unpredictability of the sport, like Leicester winning the league, is being eroded.

The question should be why is it only ever Klopp that is prepared to speak on the issue?

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

A roundup of Liverpool FC news, analysis & video in your inbox every morning.

Privacy Policy

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and wider football world.

Privacy Policy
tiamockupslogo

THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM

Support our independent Liverpool FC content & go advert-free

BECOME A MEMBER