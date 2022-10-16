★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Joe Gomez during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Take a bow” – Liverpool fans laud “unbelievable” Joe Gomez performance

Joe Gomez shifted into his favoured centre-back role against Man City and excelled, with fans quickly hailing his performance after Liverpool’s 1-0 win.

With Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate unavailable for Jurgen Klopp, Gomez started next to Virgil van Dijk with the task of stopping Erling Haaland and Man City.

At the end of the 90 minutes, it was job done. The 25-year-old was named by Sky Sports as Man of the Match, and for good reason, although Mohamed Salah may have something to say about that.

Gomez was composed and constantly aware of the possible danger around him, quick to react and was crucial for Liverpool as they sprung the most welcome of surprises.

And after the match, he was rightly lauded by Reds across social media:

With injuries taking their toll and Liverpool’s defensive statistics nothing to write home about, against City, it was, thankfully, a different story.

It was Gomez’s seventh start of the season and certainly his best, and with the World Cup approaching, he will undoubtedly be hoping to catch Gareth Southgate’s eye.

Matip and Konate have long been ahead in the pecking order but Gomez clearly enjoys the challenge and he laid down a new marker against City. More of that please, Gomez!

