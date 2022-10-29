★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) celebrates with team-mate Virgil van Dijk after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Virgil van Dijk omen can help Liverpool to joint-sixth longest Anfield run

Liverpool can make it 30 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield when they take on Leeds this evening, with Virgil van Dijk‘s record a positive omen.

If Liverpool avoid defeat they will record a 30th successive home league game unbeaten – it will be their joint-sixth longest run at Anfield in history.

Their last league loss at Anfield came in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea behind closed doors on March 4, 2021, with Ozan Kabak and Fabinho at centre-back.

Since then, they have won 22 and drawn seven, keeping 17 clean sheets.

They are undefeated in the last 84 league outings at home in front of fans and in the last 80 with a full house, since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Van Dijk is unbeaten in all 70 home league games as a Liverpool player.

 

Salah up the charts

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - Wednesday, October 26, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 5 game between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC at the Amsterdam Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Mo Salah entered the history books after last season’s Anfield clash with Leeds.

He became the first Liverpool player ever to score two penalties in two different matches against the same opponent, having also scored a double from the spot in 2020.

Salah has netted six goals in four appearances against Leeds, with all but one of those coming in the last two Anfield encounters.

Two goals from Salah today will see him move into joint-seventh place on the club’s all-time league scorers list alongside Jack Parkinson.

Salah currently has 121 in the top flight.

The Egyptian has scored five times in his last five matches in league and cup and seven in his last nine.

 

Darwin hitting form

2K7XMKE Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (centre) celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Wednesday October 19, 2022.

Darwin Nunez has netted a goal in each of his last four starts in all competitions.

The Uruguayan has averaged a goal or assist every 90.9 minutes for Liverpool, with only Roberto Firmino (85.4 mins per goal/assist) contributing at a higher rate this season.

 

Clean sheets

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, August 27, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 9-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool are seeking their third successive league clean sheet at Anfield for the first time this season.

Last season’s clean sheet against Leeds was their first in nine home league meetings, while they have scored in each of the last 11.

 

Marsch under pressure

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA - Tuesday, December 10, 2019: FC Salzburg's head coach Jesse Marsch and manager Jürgen Klopp after the final UEFA Champions League Group E match between FC Salzburg and Liverpool FC at the Red Bull Arena. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jesse Marsch has managed against Liverpool twice in his career, with RB Salzburg in the group phase of the Champions League in 2019/20.

He lost both matches which included a 4-3 defeat at Anfield, with Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland among the scorers for the visitors.

This will be Marsch’s 24th league game in charge of Leeds. They have won six with six draws and 11 defeats.

 

Tonight’s referee

Match referee Michael Oliver (centre) speaks to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture date: Sunday October 9, 2022.

Michael Oliver has taken charge of the last two Anfield encounters between the teams – Liverpool winning 4-3 and 6-0 and scoring four penalties.

This will be his third Reds game of the season, the most recent being the controversial 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

 

This season’s scorers

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Wednesday, October 12, 2022: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the UEFA Champions League Group A matchday 4 game between Glasgow Rangers FC and Liverpool FC at Ibrox Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool: Salah 10, Firmino 8, Nunez 6, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Carvalho 2, own goals 2, Matip 1, Van Dijk 1

Leeds: Rodrigo 5, Sinisterra 3, Klich 2, Aaronson 1, Harrison 1, Roca 1, Struijk 1, Summerville 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

