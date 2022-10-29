Liverpool can make it 30 Premier League games unbeaten at Anfield when they take on Leeds this evening, with Virgil van Dijk‘s record a positive omen.

If Liverpool avoid defeat they will record a 30th successive home league game unbeaten – it will be their joint-sixth longest run at Anfield in history.

Their last league loss at Anfield came in the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea behind closed doors on March 4, 2021, with Ozan Kabak and Fabinho at centre-back.

Since then, they have won 22 and drawn seven, keeping 17 clean sheets.

They are undefeated in the last 84 league outings at home in front of fans and in the last 80 with a full house, since losing to Crystal Palace in April 2017.

Van Dijk is unbeaten in all 70 home league games as a Liverpool player.

Salah up the charts

Mo Salah entered the history books after last season’s Anfield clash with Leeds.

He became the first Liverpool player ever to score two penalties in two different matches against the same opponent, having also scored a double from the spot in 2020.

Salah has netted six goals in four appearances against Leeds, with all but one of those coming in the last two Anfield encounters.

Two goals from Salah today will see him move into joint-seventh place on the club’s all-time league scorers list alongside Jack Parkinson.

Salah currently has 121 in the top flight.

The Egyptian has scored five times in his last five matches in league and cup and seven in his last nine.

Darwin hitting form

Darwin Nunez has netted a goal in each of his last four starts in all competitions.

The Uruguayan has averaged a goal or assist every 90.9 minutes for Liverpool, with only Roberto Firmino (85.4 mins per goal/assist) contributing at a higher rate this season.

Clean sheets

Liverpool are seeking their third successive league clean sheet at Anfield for the first time this season.

Last season’s clean sheet against Leeds was their first in nine home league meetings, while they have scored in each of the last 11.

Marsch under pressure

Jesse Marsch has managed against Liverpool twice in his career, with RB Salzburg in the group phase of the Champions League in 2019/20.

He lost both matches which included a 4-3 defeat at Anfield, with Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland among the scorers for the visitors.

This will be Marsch’s 24th league game in charge of Leeds. They have won six with six draws and 11 defeats.

Tonight’s referee

Michael Oliver has taken charge of the last two Anfield encounters between the teams – Liverpool winning 4-3 and 6-0 and scoring four penalties.

This will be his third Reds game of the season, the most recent being the controversial 3-2 defeat at Arsenal.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 10, Firmino 8, Nunez 6, Diaz 4, Alexander-Arnold 3, Elliott 3, Carvalho 2, own goals 2, Matip 1, Van Dijk 1

Leeds: Rodrigo 5, Sinisterra 3, Klich 2, Aaronson 1, Harrison 1, Roca 1, Struijk 1, Summerville 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).