LFC Retail have launched their Christmas Campaign with a brilliant festive advert that includes the likes of Jurgen Klopp, Ian Rush and John Aldridge, not to mention kitchen staff Carol and Caroline!

The advert is based around the quiet build-up to Christmas at Liverpool, with the World Cup getting started later this month and no first team matches for around six weeks.

Based at the AXA Training Centre, it begins by showing the kitchen staff and head of nutrition Mona Nemmer in an empty canteen area.

The advert then cuts to Klopp crossing another day off his calendar from his office, before Aldridge, Rush and former Liverpool goalkeeper Chris Kirkland are shown getting up to no good on the empty training pitches.

Klopp is then disturbed by the noise coming from outside, with the trio of LFC Legends enjoying a kickabout on the grass.

Aldridge and Rush are shown firing some goals past Kirkland, before their fun is interrupted by a cry of “Get off the pitch!”

Aldo’s response of “Oh s***e!” is possibly the highlight of the video, before it cuts back to Klopp grinning while watching on from his office.

The advert has gone down particularly well with Liverpool supporters, with Aldridge himself sharing it on social media:

Loved doing this folks ??? https://t.co/PoPCqiaDdq — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) November 14, 2022

Johnny Aldo is a gift not just for Christmas ?? #goontosh https://t.co/h3wF5WfUf1 — Peter McDowall (@Petermcdowall10) November 14, 2022

Well, this is an absolute joy ?pic.twitter.com/yxWYrDwJcp — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) November 14, 2022

The video is the first part of a series of three LFC Retail adverts, with the remaining two to be revealed on November 21 and December 16.

They too will feature coaching staff, players, legends and supporters, and will continue the theme of missing seeing LFC in action.

The club’s Christmas product selection features 100s of exclusive gifts for men, women, children and babies. As well the Nike performance range across kit, training and lifestyle.

