Gareth Southgate is yet to use Trent Alexander-Arnold in either of England’s World Cup matches, with the Liverpool right-back showing off his shooting ability in several videos posted to his Twitter page on Monday.

As expected, Alexander-Arnold has had to settle for a role on the bench in Qatar, and wasn’t even considered as a second-half substitute in England’s lacklustre 0-0 draw with USA on Friday.

Kieran Trippier has played the full 90 minutes in both of England’s matches at the tournament, with Alexander-Arnold expected to be sat on the sidelines again for the Three Lions’ final group game with Wales on Tuesday.

And in his latest tweet, Alexander-Arnold has reminded England fans what they’re missing out on, showcasing his incredible shooting ability in four videos from training.

The footage shows Liverpool’s No. 66 receiving the ball on the edge of the penalty area, before firing each strike past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale in emphatic fashion.

The first two of his shots fly into the top left-hand corner of the net, before Alexander-Arnold switches it up.

His third effort thunders off the underside of the bar and in, before he picks out the same corner with his left foot to wrap things up. Insane ability.

He celebrates his fourth goal by running over to celebrate with Liverpool target Jude Bellingham, with the pair seemingly inseparable in Qatar.

The videos only add to the disbelief that Southgate continues to overlook Alexander-Arnold.

The fact he was unable to get onto the pitch against the USA, in a game where England were unable to create barely any chances, seems completely farcical.

Phil Foden, another generational English talent, was also overlooked by Southgate.

While Alexander-Arnold will be underwhelmed by his lack of match action, Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to be too disappointed, with the right-back not playing any matches since the Reds’ victory over Southampton on November, 12.

Your loss, Gareth!