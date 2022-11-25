It was a winning start to the World Cup for Brazil, but only one of Liverpool’s two representatives were on the pitch as Alisson kept a clean sheet.

The first round of group games in Qatar is now over, with Brazil one of 11 nations to pick up a win in their opening game.

That came in a clash with Serbia on Thursday night, and Alisson started in an attacking side while Fabinho was left to settle for a place on the bench.

It was a hard-fought tie at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, with Serbia’s rigid defence holding firm and a robust approach taken in dealing with Neymar Jr.

But Brazil’s breakthrough came through Richarlison, who poked home after Vinicius Jr’s effort was palmed out by the impressive Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Richarlison produced a goal-of-the-tournament contender soon after, flicking up a ball into the box and sending a scorpion kick into the back of the net to clinch a 2-0 win.

Unlike Milinkovic-Savic at the opposite end, it was a largely quiet night for Alisson in goal for Brazil, as Serbia attempted five shots with none of them finding the target.

The No. 1 only touched the ball 26 times, with Richarlison (25) the only player who started the game to end with fewer, having come off with 12 minutes to play.

There appeared to be an issue for Brazil manager Tite late on when, having already made his five substitutions, right-back Danilo pulled up with a suspected ankle injury.

If Danilo, the former Man City full-back, is unable to feature in the upcoming group games against Switzerland and Cameroon, there could present an opportunity for Fabinho.

While Fabinho is a natural defensive midfielder, he has often been fielded at right-back for his country, which may see Tite choose between him or 39-year-old Dani Alves as stand-in.