A professional contract for academy prospect Ben Doak and new images of the Anfield Road End redevelopment both feature in today’s Liverpool news round up.

Doak deal done

It’s been a pretty good week for Ben Doak.

A first team debut, a 17th birthday, a place in the squad for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Southampton, and now a new contract. Not bad at all.

Doak’s new deal was a formality, with the young winger becoming eligible for a professional deal upon turning 17.

Players under the age of 17 are only permitted to sign scholarship terms, but Liverpool were eager to tie down their No. 50 as soon as possible.

The deal is believed to run for three years, taking him to 2026, which is the longest possible time for a first professional contract.

The teenager has made an instant impact following his £600,000 move from Celtic in the summer, scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in 15 games for the academy.

He is part of the Scotland under-21 squad to play Iceland this week, and don’t be surprised if he is included in the Liverpool first team squad that travels to Dubai for a mid-season training camp at the start of next month.

A well deserved improved contract for a very, very exciting talent.

3 things today: Jota return date set

Diogo Jota has been absent since sustaining a serious calf injury against Man City in October, with a Liverpool journalist now revealing an expected return date for the forward.

Jude Bellingham is set for talks regarding his Borussia Dortmund future after the World Cup, with the club’s CEO admitting they “can’t afford to fight financially.”

Liverpool have confirmed that their Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Man City will be played on Thursday, December 22 and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

New Anfield Road End images

Liverpool are preparing for the next phase of their £80 million Anfield Road End expansion, which will add a further 7,000 seats to the stadium’s capacity. Today, we’ve published 13 new images showing the latest progress.

It is not only the seven Liverpool players at the World Cup who are on international duty this month, with Mohamed Salah among those called up.

In our latest Liverpool loan watch, goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga continued his excellent start to life on loan with an 11th clean sheet, while left-back Owen Beck took a big step.

Oh dear, Cristiano!

The big news today has been Cristiano Ronaldo’s laughable interview with Piers Morgan, where he accuses Man United and Erik ten Hag of “betraying” him. Supposedly ‘a club legend’!

United have responded with a statement claiming they will “consider its response once the full facts have been established.” Can he really play for United ever again?

Video of the day

John Aldridge’s part in this LFC Retail Christmas advert is absolute gold.

Enjoy your Monday evening’s, Reds!