★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Doak’s contract & Anfield Road End update – Latest Liverpool FC News

A professional contract for academy prospect Ben Doak and new images of the Anfield Road End redevelopment both feature in today’s Liverpool news round up.

 

Doak deal done

It’s been a pretty good week for Ben Doak.

A first team debut, a 17th birthday, a place in the squad for Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Southampton, and now a new contract. Not bad at all.

Doak’s new deal was a formality, with the young winger becoming eligible for a professional deal upon turning 17.

Players under the age of 17 are only permitted to sign scholarship terms, but Liverpool were eager to tie down their No. 50 as soon as possible.

The deal is believed to run for three years, taking him to 2026, which is the longest possible time for a first professional contract.

The teenager has made an instant impact following his £600,000 move from Celtic in the summer, scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in 15 games for the academy.

He is part of the Scotland under-21 squad to play Iceland this week, and don’t be surprised if he is included in the Liverpool first team squad that travels to Dubai for a mid-season training camp at the start of next month.

A well deserved improved contract for a very, very exciting talent.

 

3 things today: Jota return date set

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 16, 2022: Liverpool's Diogo Jota is carried off injured on a stretcher during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Jude Bellingham is set for talks regarding his Borussia Dortmund future after the World Cup, with the club’s CEO admitting they “can’t afford to fight financially.”
  • Liverpool have confirmed that their Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Man City will be played on Thursday, December 22 and broadcast live on Sky Sports.

 

New Anfield Road End images

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, November 14, 2022: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club. The image shows the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road stand. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are preparing for the next phase of their £80 million Anfield Road End expansion, which will add a further 7,000 seats to the stadium’s capacity. Today, we’ve published 13 new images showing the latest progress.

 

Oh dear, Cristiano!

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Monday, August 22, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho (L) challenges for a header with Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The big news today has been Cristiano Ronaldo’s laughable interview with Piers Morgan, where he accuses Man United and Erik ten Hag of “betraying” him. Supposedly ‘a club legend’!

  • United have responded with a statement claiming they will “consider its response once the full facts have been established.” Can he really play for United ever again?

 

Video of the day

John Aldridge’s part in this LFC Retail Christmas advert is absolute gold.

Enjoy your Monday evening’s, Reds!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




LIVERPOOL FC BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks