Liverpool are preparing for the next phase of their £80 million Anfield Road End expansion, which will add a further 7,000 seats to the stadium’s capacity.

At the end of October, it was announced that plans were in place to remove the existing roof of the Anfield Road End during the long break for the World Cup.

However, whether that will go ahead as planned remains to be seen, due to adverse weather conditions on Merseyside throughout November.

Work continues on the redevelopment, though, which is in line for completion by next summer and in use from the 2023/24 campaign.

Anfield’s new capacity will be 61,015, with around 7,000 extra seats added with the expansion to see Anfield Road End hold 15,967 supporters.

The new roof, for which the foundations are now well underway, will stand 39 metres high and 75 metres wide, and is currently being built outside the existing stand to be joined.

Two cranes will be brought into the stadium between the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand and the Kop, with assurances that there will be no damage to the pitch.

“We’re really excited to hit another huge milestone in this ongoing build, with the removal of the current roof and the building of a brand new one,” Liverpool’s vice-president of stadium operations Paul Cuttill said last month.

“When our fans return to the stadium after the World Cup break, they’ll see a significant difference and a clearer vision of Anfield’s exciting new future.”

A decision will be made in the coming weeks whether it is safe to push on with the next phase as hoped, but there remains plenty of time to do so either way.

Liverpool do not play at Anfield again until December 30, against Leicester in the Premier League, with their first two games back after the World Cup being away to Man City in the Carabao Cup (Dec 22) and Aston Villa in the league (Dec 26).