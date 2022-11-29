Having worked under Brendan Rodgers as a coach for over five years, ex-Liverpool defender Kolo Toure has now taken up his first job in senior management with Championship side Wigan.

The Ivorian made 71 appearances for the Reds between 2013 and 2016, having been signed by Rodgers on a free transfer from Man City.

When Toure was released by Liverpool at the end of the 2015-16 season, the pair were reunited again at Celtic, where the centre-back would finish his playing career.

He took up a role on Celtic’s coaching staff as technical assistant in September 2017, before following Rodgers to Leicester as a first team coach less than two years later.

Now, after nearly four years working as a No. 2 in the Premier League, Toure has been handed the opportunity to impress as a manager at Wigan, succeeding Leam Richardson, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Latics are currently 22nd in the Championship, and will be looking to move out of the relegation positions when the campaign restarts on Saturday, December 10.

Toure believes his experience under Rodgers has prepared him well for the challenges of first-team management.

“The experiences that I have amassed under Brendan Rodgers have been invaluable and I’m sure they will help me in this next chapter of my career,” he told Wigan’s official website.

“I am extremely proud to be named manager of Wigan Athletic. Wigan Athletic is a big club with hugely passionate fans. Together, we can continue to make the right steps forward.

“I’m excited to work with this talented group of players and staff, and immensely look forward to my time ahead.”

Toure is the latest of a host of former Liverpool players and coaches who have been on the move in recent months.

In October, Steven Gerrard was sacked from his role as Aston Villa manager, while earlier this week, his former assistant and ex-Liverpool academy coach Mick Beale took up Gerrard’s former position as Rangers manager.

Elsewhere, Dirk Kuyt was relieved of his duties as ADO Den Haag manager last week, while Gary O’Neil has been appointed Bournemouth manager on a permanent basis.