Having already qualified for the World Cup knockout stages, a much-changed France side were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in their final group game, but that didn’t stop Ibrahima Konate from setting an impressive record.

Wahbi Khazri’s goal was enough to secure the victory for Tunisia, with Antoine Griezmann’s dramatic late equaliser chalked off for offside.

Konate, who was recalled to the starting lineup as manager Didier Deschamps rang the changes, played the full 90 minutes, making more than 10 tackles.

By doing so, he broke the record for the most tackles in a single game at this year’s tournament.

If Deschamps’ decision to play Konate was merely made in order to rest his other centre-backs for the knockout stages, Ibou’s colossal performance has certainly given him something to think about!

Konate was without doubt France’s bright spark on a night where his team’s overall performance was well below their usual standards:

Ibrahima Konaté is the first player to make 10+ tackles in a 2022 World Cup game. ?#FIFAWorldCup — Squawka (@Squawka) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konaté is the only good thing about this first half!! ? — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konaté with a fantastic start to this game, the only real bright spot in a disastrous opening 30 minutes for French move construction. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konate’s first half by numbers vs. Tunisia: 96% pass accuracy

44 touches

8/8 ground duels won

8 tackles won

4 clearances

1/1 long ball completed

1 interception Solid. ? pic.twitter.com/ZwWTXI5Snl — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konate is the absolute future. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konate Full time stats vs Tunisia: 11 Tackles

13/14 Ground Duels Won

4 Clearances

1 Interception

98.6% Pass Accuracy

0 Times Dribbled Past World class performance. MOTM. ?? pic.twitter.com/Xe0TSvsYCq — Samuel (@SamueILFC) November 30, 2022

Ibrahima Konaté made more successful tackles than any other player in Group D at the 2022 World Cup. ? 13 tackles attempted

? 13 tackles made

? 0 x dribbled past

? 0 fouls committed Absolutely flawless. ?@Midnite | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/lJ3rUhCnYH — Squawka (@Squawka) November 30, 2022

Konate easily France's best player 1st half, and that's not me with my LFC hat on French fans saying same. Camavinga has improved progressively as the game has gone on in an unfamiliar role. Most of the French team has been rubbish. Tunisia will be frustrated they've not scored. — Red (@TaintlessRed) November 30, 2022

Konate is an unbelievable defender, France so lucky to have him, Saliba and Upamecano for the next decade — Kasra Moradi (@Kas_moradi) November 30, 2022

Liverpool fans will not be at all surprised to see Konate impressing in Qatar.

Much of the talk around France’s centre-backs selected for the tournament focused on Arsenal‘s William Saliba, who’s enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Premier League leaders.

But it certainly shouldn’t be forgotten that Konate was a vital player for the Reds in their success last season, and their standout performer in the Champions League final.

He’s had to contend with injury issues in the early stages of this campaign, but he’s certainly fit and firing now. Let’s hope, for Liverpool’s sake, that things stay that way!