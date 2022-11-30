★ PREMIUM
France’s “only good thing” Ibrahima Konate sets World Cup record

Having already qualified for the World Cup knockout stages, a much-changed France side were beaten 1-0 by Tunisia in their final group game, but that didn’t stop Ibrahima Konate from setting an impressive record.

Wahbi Khazri’s goal was enough to secure the victory for Tunisia, with Antoine Griezmann’s dramatic late equaliser chalked off for offside.

Konate, who was recalled to the starting lineup as manager Didier Deschamps rang the changes, played the full 90 minutes, making more than 10 tackles.

By doing so, he broke the record for the most tackles in a single game at this year’s tournament.

If Deschamps’ decision to play Konate was merely made in order to rest his other centre-backs for the knockout stages, Ibou’s colossal performance has certainly given him something to think about!

Konate was without doubt France’s bright spark on a night where his team’s overall performance was well below their usual standards:

Liverpool fans will not be at all surprised to see Konate impressing in Qatar.

Much of the talk around France’s centre-backs selected for the tournament focused on Arsenal‘s William Saliba, who’s enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Premier League leaders.

But it certainly shouldn’t be forgotten that Konate was a vital player for the Reds in their success last season, and their standout performer in the Champions League final.

He’s had to contend with injury issues in the early stages of this campaign, but he’s certainly fit and firing now. Let’s hope, for Liverpool’s sake, that things stay that way!

