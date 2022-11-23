In February 2021, Alisson‘s father tragically passed away after drowning when swimming in a dam at his property in Brazil, with the Liverpool goalkeeper now explaining his decision to miss his funeral.

At the time, Covid-19 rules made it difficult for Alisson to return home, but the Liverpool goalkeeper has now opened up on how the club were prepared to do “everything” to enable him to get home.

However, with his wife pregnant at the time, the Brazilian made the call to stay on Merseyside, with Liverpool’s ongoing battle to qualify for the Champions League another factor in his decision.

“I remember that the time he passed away was the height of the pandemic and I was unable to attend the funeral,” he told UOL.

“I participated online, it was my decision. Liverpool offered me everything to travel there, my teammates offered to charter a flight so I could go straight to Porto Alegre. They would do it for me if I wanted to, but I couldn’t go right now.

“My wife was pregnant, she was at risk, and I couldn’t put her in danger. I couldn’t leave her alone. She suffered as much as I did.

“My concern was my mother, but my brother managed to be with her. It was a rational decision to stay away at that time.”

Alisson‘s decision to put his team first is typical of his incredible character, something Jurgen Klopp and his teammates have highlighted on numerous occasions in recent years.

Liverpool’s No. 1 would, of course, go on to score a vital goal for the Reds on their way to securing Champions League qualification. An incredible moment, just months after the passing of his father.

It was that goal, as well as the birth of his son, that gave him the strength to overcome such a difficult time.

“Liverpool was also going through a difficult time,” he recalls. “Fighting for a place in the Champions League, and if I had gone to Brazil I would have had to spend some time isolated and I don’t know if I would have had time to return in time to finish the season. My teammates also needed me.

“I stayed three days at home, without training, and it felt like an eternity. The day I got back, I realised that I had to move on out of gratitude for my father and also for the strength I received from people in the world of football and my club.

“I only lost (missed) one game because I really didn’t have the strength at that moment, but then I started playing again. I experienced many joys immediately. It was the season I scored the goal. My son was born in the midst of all this, two months after my father passed away. These things brought a breath to move forward.

“I have three children, my wife, my mother… everyone who loves and cheers me on is enough motivation to keep going. The unity of the family at that moment gave me strength. It is for them that I follow.”

Alisson Becker. What a goalkeeper, but more than anything else, what a man.