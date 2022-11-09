Jurgen Klopp has given his take on the situation with Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group, insisting he remains “committed” whatever happens.

The buildup to Wednesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Derby, which the Reds won on penalties after a 0-0 draw, was dominated by speculation over the club’s owners.

Reports have claimed that FSG are exploring the possibility of selling the club, though a spokesperson from the US group has insisted they are merely seeking third-party investment.

That is the line that both Pepijn Lijnders and now Klopp have maintained, with the manager describing it as a “good idea” in his post-match press conference at Anfield.

“I don’t understand 100 percent why people think we will get sold,” he said.

“Like [the statement] says, FSG are looking for investors and I like that, it’s a good idea.”

Klopp added: “Whatever happens, I really like how we work together. But if that would change, I am committed.”

Given suggestions from journalists contrast with the public stance taken by Klopp and FSG themselves, rumours are unlikely to stop over a change of ownership.

The manager has stressed that he believes it is “different” to the situation faced by Chelsea in the summer, when a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly bought the club outright.

Either way, though, Klopp is firmly focused on matters on the pitch, which includes plans for the future – and no doubt the upcoming transfer window.

“For me it’s just important, while this process is happening, we keep going and planning,” he continued.

“Whatever will happen it will take time, if somebody comes in, or whatever.

“Until then it can be a lot of things, we have to keep going, not only football-wise. And I will make sure that’s the case.

“In the moment, nothing happened. Nobody had a heart attack when we heard the news.

“It’s just a decision, it’s fine. We have a great relationship with FSG. Whatever happens, we will see.”