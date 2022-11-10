Caoimhin Kelleher was the star of Liverpool’s penalty shootout win over Derby, but Calvin Ramsay also caught the eye at Anfield.

The Reds hosted the League One side in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp making 11 changes for the occasion.

After a forgettable 90 minutes, penalties were required, with Liverpool eventually prevailing 3-2.

Harvey Elliott scored the decisive spot-kick and Kelleher made three vital saves, as Klopp’s men made it into the last 16.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Kelleher (8.8) who easily earned the highest average rating, once again proving to be an expert at saving penalties.

The Irishman was also impressive in his all-round game, he really is a superb understudy to Alisson – he would be first choice at most other clubs.

TIA’s Jack Lusby simply said “what a goalkeeper” when assessing Kelleher’s impact, with his legend at Anfield growing in what was only his 18th appearance.

Meanwhile, Ian Doyle of the Echo lauded the “three excellent stops” to thwart Derby’s players in the shootout, as he ultimately proved to be the match-winner.

Ramsay (7.1) was in second place, as the Scot showed what a promising player he is with a lively, powerful showing from right-back.

The 19-year-old was “able to match up to the physical challenge and show invention going forward,” according to Lusby, while FotMob pointed out that he had a highly impressive 95 percent pass completion rate.

Up next in the ratings was Nat Phillips (6.8), who was a solid presence at the heart of the defence, being called “diligent” by Doyle.

In terms of the poorest performer on the night, Layton Stewart (5.7) received the lowest average.

This was a proud evening for the young striker, however, fulfilling a boyhood dream and making his debut for Liverpool.

Next up for the Reds is Saturday’s Premier League clash with Southampton at Anfield (3pm UK), the final game before the six-week World Cup break.