Alisson and Darwin Nunez were the standout players in Liverpool’s 3-1 victory over Southampton, displaying their respective brilliance.

Jurgen Klopp‘s men went into the World Cup break with momentum, following an excellent performance at Anfield on Saturday.

Roberto Firmino found the net early on and Nunez bagged a brace, leaving Liverpool’s top-four hopes looking more healthy.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

Nunez (8.9) earned the highest rating at Anfield, as he took his tally to nine goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan was excellent against Saints all afternoon, running them ragged and taking his two goals ruthlessly.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan felt Nunez was a “menace for the opposition,” while FotMob noted that he had a 100 percent shot accuracy.

Ian Doyle of the Echo was quick to point out that the forward also “created good chances” for teammates, with his all-round game improving hugely.

In second place was Alisson (8.1) – the fact that Liverpool won the game shows how good he was.

The Brazilian showed exactly why he is the world’s best goalkeeper, making some stunning saves, particularly one to deny Che Adams in the second half.

Durkan gave Alisson a perfect 10/10 rating, describing his performance as “world-class” and saying he “could be a World Cup winner” next time he takes to the field for Liverpool.

Doyle thought the 30-year-old’s saves were “superb” – there are times when you wonder where the Reds would be without him.

Also in the top three were Andy Robertson (8.0) and Firmino (8.0), both of whom shone throughout.

The former registered two assists in the first half, providing great end product, while the latter’s header set the hosts on their way to victory.

As for Liverpool’s poorest player on the day, Mohamed Salah (6.7) was quiet by his remarkable standards.

That’s that as far as the Reds are concerned until December 22, when they make the trip to Man City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.