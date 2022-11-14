Liverpool have confirmed a new long-term contract for debutant Ben Doak, who puts pen to paper on a professional deal after his 17th birthday.

Doak made his debut for the first team as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup victory over Derby, impressing fans with his willingness to take players on.

It was a bright cameo from the teenager, who has made an instant impact following his £600,000 move from Celtic in the summer, scoring nine goals and laying on seven assists in 15 games for the academy.

Next up was a place on the bench in the Premier League, going unused in the 3-1 win over Southampton.

That has now been followed by the announcement of a new contract, with Doak having become eligible for a professional deal upon turning 17.

Players under the age of 17 are only permitted to sign scholarship terms, but Liverpool were eager to tie down their No. 50 as soon as possible.

The deal is believed to run for three years, taking him to 2026, which is the longest possible time for a first professional contract.

Doak is likely to remain a regular in the youth sides, rather than the first team, but could be given more exposure at senior level as the campaign goes on.

“He’s really a lively boy, a smart player, good dribbler, fast, can use both legs,” Jurgen Klopp said after his debut.

“He’s good! It was nice to watch, eh? It was really nice to watch, him coming in and immediately a lot of things are obviously natural to him, which is really helpful.

“I’m pretty sure his family was here tonight. I can remember when I saw the family at the AXA when we signed the boy, how excited everybody was.

“And now having that night, it’s the next step. It’s cool, he showed up, obviously.”