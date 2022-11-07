Liverpool players all shared a similar message after their gritty win at Tottenham, and a special mention was also reserved for the “unbelievable” centre-backs.

The Reds’ away hoodoo in the league ended thanks to a brace from Mohamed Salah and a determined performance at the back.

Jurgen Klopp‘s fist pumps spoke volumes over the significance of the win, one that required a disciplined defensive showing that has not always been present this season.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were at the heart of it at the back, as too Alisson – with the trio helping ensure Spurs’ late pressure did not see the Reds relinquish the lead.

But a special mention was reserved for the centre-back duo by their peers, with Konate dominating the aerial battle and complementing Van Dijk.

“It was a real professional performance in the second half – we dug in and defended excellently,” Andy Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.

“We could have been better on the ball but they were always gonna be more in our faces, and we stood up to that. I thought the two centre-backs were unbelievable.”

Alisson echoed Robertson’s words, having watched the work of Konate and Van Dijk from the best seat in the house.

“I’m here to try and help but I have two big men in front of me, Virg and Ibou – they are amazing,” the Brazilian told LFCTV.

“I’m happy with the way we are dealing with the difficult situations, things are not happening the way we would like but we are fighting, we are showing up in the moments when it’s needed.

“These moments can make us really strong for the rest of the season.”

The key pillars at the back certainly enjoyed the victory, quickly taking to Instagram to celebrate “3 points on the road:”

The other key message from the squad was how Liverpool applied themselves, showing “fight” and putting in a “shift” to make sure of the long overdue victory:

There is no underestimating the significance of Liverpool’s win on Sunday, one that will be key for when the Reds return to domestic action after the World Cup.

Two games to go before a six-week break, Derby in the Carabao Cup and Southampton – likely to be with a new manager in tow – in the Premier League. Two more wins, please.