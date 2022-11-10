Liverpool have been drawn to play away to Man City in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

The Reds’ reward for beating Derby County on Wednesday night is a match against Pep Guardiola’s side.

The tie is actually the next match after Saturday’s Premier League game against Southampton, arriving days after the World Cup final in the week before Christmas.

The exact date is to be confirmed, but it will be on either December 20, 21 or 22 – potentially just two days after the World Cup final.

And while that may seem like an inconvenience to some, it could actually provide Jurgen Klopp‘s squad with an ideal match to return to playing action ahead of the Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa.

Liverpool will be hoping to have Luis Diaz back from injury for the match, while anybody not involved in the latter stages of the World Cup will also be available.

Liverpool will have fewer players than Man City at the World Cup.

Should Liverpool progress, the fifth round takes place in the week commencing January 9.

Full Fourth Round draw:

Wolves v Gillingham

Southampton v Lincoln

Blackburn v Nott’m Forest

Newcastle v Bournemouth

Man City v Liverpool

Man United v Burnley

MK Dons v Leicester

Charlton v Brighton