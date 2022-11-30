New signing hints at Liverpool plan for injured goalkeeper

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has impressed during his time on loan with Macclesfield, but the non-league side’s most recent signing may hint that Liverpool have a new plan for the Brazilian.

The 19-year-old is currently sidelined with an ankle injury he sustained during Macclesfield’s defeat to Runcorn Linnets earlier this month.

In the 23 matches leading up to that game, Pitaluga had kept 11 clean sheets and conceded only 17 goals.

Last week, in an update regarding Pitaluga’s injury, Macclesfield said that “early indications suggest that he may be ruled out until the New Year.”

And on Tuesday, the Silkmen made a signing which would suggest Pitaluga may move to a club at a higher level once he does eventually return from injury, with Liverpool journalist Carl Markham claiming there is “a good chance” that will be the case.

There's a good chance LFC recall the currently-injured Marcelo Pitaluga from his loan at Macclesfield and he is sent out again to a higher-level club for the second half of the season when fit https://t.co/4wMzLWEStG — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) November 29, 2022

Goalkeeper Wyll Stanway has joined Macclesfield from National League North side Chester on loan until the end of the season.

Stanway has spent the first few months of the campaign on loan with Bootle, but was recalled recently ahead of a new temporary move to Macclesfield.

The Northern Premier League Division One West side have likely made the signing to ensure they have cover while Pitaluga is injured, but it would also now be no surprise to see him given the opportunity to impress at a higher level in the new year.

Liverpool have high hopes for the former Fluminense youngster, who arrived in 2020 in a deal worth a reported £700,000 with a further £1.1 million in potential add-ons, as well as a 25 percent sell-on clause.

Part of the agreement with Macclesfield has seen Pitaluga continue training with Liverpool’s first team in-between matches for his loan club.

But his impressive performances would certainly suggest he is ready for regular game time in a higher league, with a loan to a Football League club in the new year more than possible.

There have been some suggestions that Pitaluga could eventually take over as Alisson‘s deputy if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves the club in search of more regular football.

For now, he will continue to receive “specialist treatment” with the medical staff of his parent club, and will be fully focused on returning to fitness as soon as possible.