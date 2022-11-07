★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Nunez relishes his chant & magic Mo – 4 things fans are talking about after Spurs 1-2 Liverpool

Liverpool needed it, our sanity needed it and both Jurgen Klopp and Darwin Nunez certainly enjoyed the 2-1 win at Tottenham – and who can blame them?

There will have been many that anticipated another misstep from Liverpool over the weekend, especially considering they were playing away from home in the Premier League.

But for the first time since April 30, the Reds were leading at halftime on the road in the league, and while it certainly got nervy at the end, the lead remained intact.

Mohamed Salah‘s double proved enough and three sweet points were added to the tally, just what Liverpool, and we all, needed.

At the end of the match, Klopp dusted off his fist pumps, Darwin Nunez enjoyed his name ringing out from the away end and fans were looking on the bright side.

 

Nunez, Nunez, Nunez!

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The usual Nunez chaos shone in all its glory and while he did notch an assist, he was unlucky not to find the net himself.

It’s a pure joy to watch his unpredictable nature and he made sure to lap up his chant after the match, matching his fist pumps in time with his name.

Would you look at that smile…

 

Look at those fist pumps

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

It may not have been part of Klopp’s “plan” to see his fist pumps come back, but he “got carried away” as “the people deserved it” – and we’re glad he did.

The view of them from the stands cannot be missed:

More of that again soon, please.

 

God save the King

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

After the match, the manager said Salah will be remembered as “one of the best strikers you ever saw,” so we can’t be taking what we’re seeing for granted.

And many will not be – his numbers truly do not lie.

14 goals and five assists this season – 170 goals and 63 assists in total as a Red. Insane.

 

The travelling Kop

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's Thiago Alcântara (L) and Darwin Núñez (R) celebrate with goal-scorer Mohamed Salah after the opening goal during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The performance was far from perfect, Liverpool lost control all too easily at the death and never really got it back – they hung on, though, and that has not always been the case this season.

And while you could choose to pick out the negatives, there was optimism around and those at the stadium on Sunday certainly enjoyed themselves!

It’s crazy to think that Liverpool’s next away game is not until Boxing Day…

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks