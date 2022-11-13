Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Southampton saw Liverpool head into the World Cup break on a high, with Darwin Nunez‘s hilarious goal celebration one of four things fans are talking about after the win.

The win means the Reds have now recorded four victories on the bounce for the first time this season, with Nunez’s first-half brace guiding them to a vital three points.

Jurgen Klopp watched the game from the stands, after receiving a one-match touchline ban on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Alisson was praised for yet another heroic performance, and some fans are questioning why Mohamed Salah wasn’t awarded a penalty in the second half.

Here are four things fans are discussing after the Reds’ win over Southampton.

Nunez is crazy, isn’t he?

We didn’t need any more proof that Nunez is a crazy character, but we’ve got some anyway!

One fan spotted the striker’s hilarious celebration with Roberto Firmino during the game.

Bobby would have been more than happy with a high five, but Nunez preferred to jump into him, in a similar fashion to what we see from Firmino’s own goal celebrations.

I love the mad bastard ? pic.twitter.com/tozLcUYDeJ — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) November 12, 2022

Good to see these two getting along so well!

Klopp’s technical issues from stands!

Klopp had an unusual view of the match from the stands on Saturday, and it seems he encountered some technical problems when trying to communicate with the bench.

The boss said after the game that there were problems with the reception inside the stadium, with Vitor Matos struggling to hear him on the sidelines.

Luckily enough, it didn’t affect the Reds’ performance on the pitch!

The suspended Jürgen Klopp is all set up with the technology to communicate with his bench today. ?? pic.twitter.com/nfqjFPHr9f — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2022

Boomer moment for Klopp in the stands. pic.twitter.com/HjrRnU71fL — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) November 12, 2022

New look, same Ali

Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world on their books.

That was evident again on Saturday afternoon, with Alisson producing three unbelievable second half saves to make sure the Reds stayed in front.

Some aren’t too sure about his new beardless look, but as long as he keeps performing like this, who cares!

The conversion rate for big chances on target is 62%. Against Alisson this season, it’s 45%. Keeping LFC afloat. https://t.co/zMRf8ItoY7 — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 13, 2022

Alisson Becker is the best goalkeeper I’ve seen in my life. Just thought I’d share that with you. — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) November 12, 2022

I adore Alisson Becker. Best of goalies, best of men. — Paul (Maych) Machin (@ThePaulMachin) November 12, 2022

Alisson is the best goalkeeper in Liverpool's history. And one of the best goalkeepers of all time. He's unreal. Bails us out so often. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 12, 2022

Should Salah have had a penalty?

Penalty and red card? No, apparently not.

When Salah raced through on goal in the second half, he was brought down by Saints defender Armel Bella-Kotchap inside the box.

The referee waved play on, and while many at Anfield expected VAR to intervene, that wasn’t to be the case.

What must happen for Salah to get a penalty!? #LFC pic.twitter.com/cbYjoTY0IL — LFC Mumble (@lfcmumble) November 12, 2022

When you see the minimal contact that some people get penalties for, it’s quite inexplicable how Salah literally never gets free kicks. This was a penalty and a red card as he wasnt making any sort of genuine attempt to win the ball. No excuse for the ref. VAR chap needs sacking. https://t.co/CGoRzzRz6E — Mike Wilson* (@Redsmail) November 12, 2022

There is 100% a refereeing conspiracy against Salah. It's disgraceful at this point. Never in my life seen someone fouled SO often and not win free-kicks/penalties. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) November 12, 2022