Nunez’s crazy celebration & 4 things fans are talking about after Liverpool 3-1 Southampton

Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Southampton saw Liverpool head into the World Cup break on a high, with Darwin Nunez‘s hilarious goal celebration one of four things fans are talking about after the win.

The win means the Reds have now recorded four victories on the bounce for the first time this season, with Nunez’s first-half brace guiding them to a vital three points.

Jurgen Klopp watched the game from the stands, after receiving a one-match touchline ban on Friday night.

Elsewhere, Alisson was praised for yet another heroic performance, and some fans are questioning why Mohamed Salah wasn’t awarded a penalty in the second half.

Here are four things fans are discussing after the Reds’ win over Southampton.

 

Nunez is crazy, isn’t he?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We didn’t need any more proof that Nunez is a crazy character, but we’ve got some anyway!

One fan spotted the striker’s hilarious celebration with Roberto Firmino during the game.

Bobby would have been more than happy with a high five, but Nunez preferred to jump into him, in a similar fashion to what we see from Firmino’s own goal celebrations.

Good to see these two getting along so well!

 

Klopp’s technical issues from stands!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Klopp had an unusual view of the match from the stands on Saturday, and it seems he encountered some technical problems when trying to communicate with the bench.

The boss said after the game that there were problems with the reception inside the stadium, with Vitor Matos struggling to hear him on the sidelines.

Luckily enough, it didn’t affect the Reds’ performance on the pitch!

 

New look, same Ali

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker waves to supporters after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool have the best goalkeeper in the world on their books.

That was evident again on Saturday afternoon, with Alisson producing three unbelievable second half saves to make sure the Reds stayed in front.

Some aren’t too sure about his new beardless look, but as long as he keeps performing like this, who cares!

 

Should Salah have had a penalty?

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 12, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah appeals for a penalty during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Penalty and red card? No, apparently not.

When Salah raced through on goal in the second half, he was brought down by Saints defender Armel Bella-Kotchap inside the box.

The referee waved play on, and while many at Anfield expected VAR to intervene, that wasn’t to be the case.

