The next part in our Liverpool last name alphabet quiz series takes us to ‘H’, and we’re giving you 10 minutes to name all 25.

We’ve already asked you to remember the Liverpool players whose surnames begin with A, B, C, D, E, F and G.

Now we’re looking for you to name the 25 players with a last name beginning with H – we’ve already given you one!

Here’s a quick explainer:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘H’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

You’ve got 10 minutes – GO!

