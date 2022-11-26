QUIZ – Can you name every Red with a last name starting with ‘E’ & ‘F’?

Our Liverpool last name alphabet quiz series continues, and this time we are combining the letters ‘E’ and ‘F’, leaving you with 19 players to name!

This is the fifth instalment in the series and we’ve mixed it up by combining two letters in one quiz, but the challenge remains the same.

We’re looking for Liverpool players who have featured competitively in the men’s team since 1960 with a last name that starts with both ‘E’ and ‘F’.

The list is in alphabetical order with seven ‘E’s to name and 12 ‘F’s – we’ve also given you a few hints to help you on your way. And here is the criteria to keep in mind:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘E’ and ‘F’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, e.g. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

Good luck!

8 minutes to name last names starting with ‘E’ and ‘F’…

