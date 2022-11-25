We’re continuing our Liverpool last name alphabet series, and this one focuses on the letter ‘D’. You have 17 players to name this time around.
The quiz series continues with the letter ‘D’ as we slowly work our way towards the end of the alphabet, with ‘A‘, ‘B‘ and ‘C‘ already complete.
This time we’re looking at a list of 17 players who have played for the men’s team since 1960 with a last name starting with ‘D’.
As always, the list is in alphabetical order and we’ve given you a few hints to help you on your way. And here is the criteria to keep in mind:
- Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
- Last name must start with the letter ‘D’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, e.g. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
Good luck!
Can you name all the last names starting with ‘D’…
