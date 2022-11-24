We’re continuing our Liverpool last name alphabet series, this time it’s all about the letter ‘C’. There are 35 players since 1960 to name.
The quiz series continues with the letter ‘C’ as we slowly work our way towards the end of the alphabet.
This time around the list is made up of 35 Reds to have played for the men’s team since 1960, some that may be more familiar to you than others.
As always, the list is in alphabetical order and we’ve given you a few hints to help you on your way. And here is the criteria to keep in mind:
- Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960
- Last name must start with the letter ‘C’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, e.g. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara
Good luck!
Can you name all the ‘Cs’ – You have 11 minutes…
Fan Comments