The next part in our Liverpool last name alphabet quiz series takes us to ‘G’, with five minutes to guess the 12 players on the list.

We’ve already asked you to remember the Liverpool players whose surnames begin with A, B, C, D, E and F, with 126 of those making an appearance for the club since 1960.

Now we’re looking for you to name the 12 players with a last name beginning with G – with a big clue for one of those just above!

Can you remember them all? Here’s a quick explainer:

Must have made a competitive appearance for LFC since 1960

Last name must start with the letter ‘G’ – not necessarily what we see on the back of a shirt, eg. Thiago would be in ‘A’ for Alcantara

You’ve got 5 minutes – surely that’s enough time!

