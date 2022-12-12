12 things Liverpool fans want for Christmas this year

Dear Santa, here’s a short list of things Liverpool fans would like for Christmas this year…

It’s that time of the year once more, Santa is almost on his way and the festive fixture schedule is back in full swing.

There are a lot of boxes Jurgen Klopp‘s side have to tick off to achieve their goals this season – even if they have shifted thanks to a topsy-turvy start, leaving plenty for fans to wish for this Christmas.

From transfers, contracts and competitions:

Jude Bellingham…

This one is more on the expensive side, but the novelty will not wear off – it’s a gift that would certainly last.

It doesn’t have to be immediate, the summer will certainly do for a player who has the potential to transfer Liverpool’s midfield.

He may only be 19, but he’s a man in demand and getting in ahead of rivals will certainly lay down a marker.

It’s top of the list.

Upturn in form…

Not sure if Santa deals in matters of consistency, but Liverpool sure do need it.

The longest winning run so far this season is four games, which came right before the World Cup break and the Reds have not kept more than two successive clean sheets.

A bit of magic dust to get Liverpool back on their way would not go amiss.

Champions League football for 2023/24

Liverpool have dined at the top table of European football for six seasons now and its presence for a seventh cannot be understated.

Money, the lure for transfer targets, heritage, silverware – the list can go on and on.

The Reds aren’t making it easy on themselves to finish in the top four – currently seven points adrift with a game in hand – but it is non-negotiable.

A new contract for Bobby

Currently, Roberto Firmino is out of contract at the end of the season but reports are that there are discussions over extending his stay at Anfield.

At 31, his role will certainly change but he still has plenty to offer Klopp’s side – as he’s shown with nine goals and four assists so far this season.

He’s a fan favourite, can still make valuable contributions and a new contract would certainly make sense for the Reds.

More trophies

It’s debatable as to wether you include the Community Shield but Liverpool have lifted three different pieces of silverware in 2022 and came close to another two.

Now, the Carabao Cup is no longer within reach but the FA Cup and Champions League are achievable with the right approach and performances.

Make it happen. Please.

The right new investment…

Whether it be a full sale or a partial investment, it has to be the right fit for Liverpool.

Fenway Sports Group have made their fair share of mistakes but they’ve owned most of them and helped transform the club off the pitch and on it with Klopp and co.

Liverpool cannot end up in the wrong hands. There would be a significant pushback if that were to ever happen but values and the ability to compete will be equally weighed for many.

Other things on the list…