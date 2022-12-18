It’s been a loan spell with few highs so far for Arthur, playing only 13 minutes before a serious long-term muscle injury derailed his hopes of having an influence. But his return is ahead of schedule, says his agent.

At the time it felt typical of Liverpool’s luck that their deadline-day signing to cover for injuries in midfield would then subsequently sustain a long-term issue himself.

Arthur required surgery back in October and had been expected to spend up to three to four months on the sidelines.

It has now been more than two months since his injury and at the start of the week, reports in Italy stated he could return “by the end of the month,” after “positive” progress.

And now his agent, Federico Pastorello has praised his “determined” player for “forging ahead” in his recovery and putting himself three weeks ahead of schedule.

“He is a determined boy and proof of this is the fact that he is forging ahead to get back on the pitch, he is three weeks ahead of his schedule,” Pastorello told TuttomercatoWeb of Arthur‘s recovery.

“He has recovered 30 percent earlier than expected and he should be ready for what is the start of the new championship.”

Arthur was present during Liverpool’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai but having not yet returned to team training, his availability for selection is unlikely to come until mid-late January at the earliest.

And he will still be a Red at that time, with Pastorello insisting there have been no discussions to end the loan spell early at the start of 2023.

“[He will] stay 100 percent at Liverpool in January,” Arthur‘s agent said of his immediate future.

“It’s an aspect that has never been under discussion, I don’t know who questioned the rumours about his possible return to Turin, but that’s not the case.

“It’s not foreseen in the contract and there’s no possibility because no one has questioned his permanence: neither Liverpool nor the player.”