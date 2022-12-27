Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player Ratings – What the media and statistics say

Several Liverpool players stood out in their 3-1 win at Aston Villa, with both defensive and attacking stars shining.

The Reds faced their first Premier League game for over a month on Boxing Day, in what looked like a tough game on paper.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side weren’t perfect at Villa Park, but goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic earned them all three points.

It was enough to secure a third consecutive league win for the first time this season.

Here we compare our player ratings with those of the Liverpool Echo, WhoScored, FotMob and the This Is Anfield readers.

It was Salah (7.9) who received the best overall rating, on a night when he equalled Sir Kenny Dalglish‘s goal tally of 172 for Liverpool.

The 30-year-old opened the scoring with a close-range finish, before turning provider for Van Dijk’s goal soon after.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle thought Salah “worried” the hapless Tyrone Mings throughout, providing so much running and strength.

TIA’s Henry Jackson described the Egyptian King as a “truly great Anfield hero”, with few Reds players in history better than him.

Andy Robertson (7.8) was in second place after an immaculate showing at both ends of the pitch.

The Scot’s precise assist allowed Salah to put Liverpool 1-0 up and Villa ended up barely bothering to target his side defensively, such was his level of consistency there.

Robertson enjoyed a 90 percent pass completion rate, according to FotMob, who also pointed out that he made five recoveries.

Narrowly behind in third was Van Dijk (7.7), who not only found the net but also stood tall during a second-half onslaught from Villa.

Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (6.5) all shared the lowest rating, but in truth, the trio were all perfectly good.

Next up for Liverpool is the visit of Leicester on Friday evening (8pm UK), with another victory essential in the top-four race.