Benfica release statement on Enzo Fernandez’s transfer situation

Enzo Fernandez is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool, at least in the Portuguese press recently.

The 21-year-old midfielder was one of the standout performers at the World Cup with Argentina, leading to increased speculation over a move to the Premier League.

With Liverpool clearly requiring a midfield signing in 2023, there’s been plenty of ‘Enzo to Liverpool’ talk, being named alongside the likes of Moises Caicedo and Jude Bellingham.

Earlier this week, quotes online claimed that Benfica president Rui Costa had said that Fernandez could leave the Lisbon side in January if his release clause is met.

That release clause is said to be €?120 million (£106 million) – considerably more than what Liverpool paid for Darwin Nunez to the same club last summer.

Regardless of whether that price may have put clubs such as Liverpool off, Benfica have released a statement denying that Costa has said that Fernandez could leave in January, clarifying his future as such:

“SL Benfica clarifies that at no time did the President of the Club, Rui Costa, utter the words that are being disseminated in Italy by DAZN.

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica reiterates its intention to count on the player Enzo Fernández until the end of the season.”

Fernandez’s contract in Portugal runs through to 2027, having only joined from River Plate last summer.

Meanwhile, claims on Thursday in Ecuador that Liverpool were to bid €?70 million (£62 million) for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo have been quashed by the Liverpool Echo. They claim that “these reports are not true and that Liverpool are not in talks with Brighton over a deal to sign Caicedo.”

Speaking about the potential for another January arrival after the signing of Cody Gakpo, Jurgen Klopp said on Thursday: “We know what we want to do and we will see if we can do it.

“It’s about money, of course, but it’s how it always was: about the right players.”

Liverpool clearly want a high-calibre midfielder (or two), it’s just whether the right one, on the right terms, can be done.