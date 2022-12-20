Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero for Liverpool in his only appearance of the season so far when he made three saves in the shootout against Derby, giving himself another chance between the posts.

The Irishman etched his name into the history books when he became the first goalkeeper in club history to win four penalty shootouts when he made three saves in the last round of the Carabao Cup.

It was only his 18th appearance for the club and his first after a period of 255 days.

But by denying Derby at Anfield, Kelleher gave himself another chance to take up the position as Liverpool’s No. 1 at Man City on Thursday, helping to defend a crown he was instrumental in winning.

And he’s more than “ready” for the occasion.

“When you play more games you obviously get more confident each game you play,” Kelleher told the club’s official website.

“It’s good experience for me, the games I have played, so I’m confident and ready to go.

“Everyone knows City are a top, top team. It will be a tough test again for us but hopefully we can get a win and go to the next round.”

The Carabao Cup has long been pencilled in as Kelleher’s competition and with Alisson having only just returned to training after the World Cup, that is very unlikely to change on Thursday night.

It will be only Kelleher’s second appearance of the season after injury woes throughout the summer extended into the season, and like his teammates, he’s “itching to be back.”

“Obviously it has been a long break now for all of us – so we’re obviously itching to get back,” the Irishman said of the break.

“We can’t wait to start the cup game against City now. We had a good time out in Dubai so we’re well prepared and all raring to go.

“Our mindset is that we want to win it again. We know it’s going to be a tough game against City but we are the holders and we want to show we’re the holders for a reason.

“We want to try to progress to the next round and try to win it.”

Eight of Kelleher’s 18 Liverpool appearances have come in the Carabao Cup, he’s been on the winning side seven times. Time to make it eight from nine in the competition on Thursday!