The Liverpool squad are now making their way to Dubai for a mid-season training camp, with Diogo Jota stopping off at the World Cup beforehand.

After a long break, the Reds are now set to reconvene in the United Arab Emirates, to prepare for the second half of the season with warm-weather training.

Alongside sessions in Dubai, Jurgen Klopp will lead his side through friendlies against Lyon and AC Milan, ahead of the Carabao Cup clash with Man City on December 22.

It will be a strong squad involved, though there are six players still in action at the World Cup after Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Alisson, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold all made the last 16.

Jota is among those who will report for training, with the forward taking another step in his recovery from a long-term calf injury.

Before arriving in Dubai, though, the No. 20 was in attendance for Portugal’s final game of Group H, which ended in a 2-1 defeat to South Korea that ultimately knocked Darwin Nunez and Uruguay out.

He stayed in Doha overnight, before working in the gym at his hotel on Saturday morning, ahead of a short flight over the Dubai.

Already in Dubai are the likes of Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliott and Calvin Ramsay, with the former pair posting photos from the gym on their Instagram stories:

Saturday was, however, a rest day for the squad, with training due to begin properly next week, in the buildup to the meeting with Ligue 1 side Lyon on December 11.

That clash will take place at the Al Maktoum Stadium, with ticket sales proving slow following the announcement of the round-robin tournament – which will also feature Arsenal.

Prices for the friendly against Lyon initially ranged from 270 to 800 Emirati dirhams (£60 to £177), but these have now been almost halved.