After helping England beat Senegal at the World Cup, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson were asked about playing together at Liverpool.

Bellingham assisted Henderson for the opening goal in Sunday’s 3-0 victory, setting up a clash between England and France in the quarter-finals.

It was a statement win for the Three Lions, and one that caught the eye of Liverpool supporters as their captain and the club’s No. 1 target combined.

Their relationship has come under the microscope while in Qatar, and both Henderson and Bellingham have been full of praise for each other in regular interviews.

But the subject of Bellingham joining Liverpool in 2023 remains off-limits, as Norwegian broadcaster TV 2 Sport discovered post-match.

“I’ve said it many a time: he’s a one-off,” Henderson said of his team-mate.

– Du ødela for alle! Henderson og Bellingham ville ikke svare på alle spørsmålene fra journalistene! ? pic.twitter.com/YvjDZSkLhY — TV 2 Sport (@tv2sport) December 5, 2022

“We need to let him enjoy playing football. He’s only 19, so let him enjoy playing football.

“He’s been incredible [not only in] this tournament but for a long period of time at Dortmund.

“He’s carried it on into this tournament and hopefully he can just keep going from strength to strength, keep working, keep doing the things he’s doing and being a big player for England.”

In response, the pair were then asked the question: “And Liverpool in the future?”

That ended the interview abruptly, with Henderson and Bellingham both walking away as the teenager jokingly said: “You’ve ruined it for all of them now. You’ve ruined it, man!”

There were no further questions, with the rest of the waiting media left to watch as the pair laughed it off.

Is there really no smoke without fire, though? Let’s hope so!