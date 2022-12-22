Liverpool are finally back in action and, to get us back underway, it’s a big one against Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Palmer, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Gomez, Robertson, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak

