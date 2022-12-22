★ PREMIUM
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Thursday, December 22, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) challenges for a header with Manchester City's Rico Mark Lewis during the Football League Cup 4th Round match between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at the City of Manchester Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liveblog  

LIVE: Man City vs. Liverpool – Follow the Carabao Cup 4th round tie here

Liverpool are finally back in action and, to get us back underway, it’s a big one against Man City. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the Etihad is 8pm (UK), the referee is David Coote.

Tonight’s blog is run by Sam Millne, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @sam_millne & in the comments below.

Teams

Man City: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Palmer, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Walker, Cancelo, Gomez, Robertson, Bernardo, Grealish, Foden

Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Thiago, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, Ramsay, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Doak

Our coverage updates automatically below:

