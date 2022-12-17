Manchester City and Liverpool officials have met to discuss improving relations between both sets of fans ahead of next week’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at the Etihad Stadium.

The last few years have seen a number of unsavoury incidents occur between supporters at meetings between the two Premier League rivals.

Liverpool’s win at Anfield in October was marred by offensive graffiti about Hillsborough being written on the concourses of the away section, while there was also allegations of chanting about the 1989 disaster in which 97 fans died.

City also claimed coins had been thrown at their coaching staff – although a Liverpool investigation failed to find any evidence – and one of their buses had been damaged on leaving Anfield.

In 2018 the City team coach was targeted with bottles and other items on its arrival for a Champions League quarter-final.

A meeting between fan groups City Matters – City’s elected fan network – and Liverpool Supporters Board last month was attended by officials from both clubs in the hope of a ending such incidents ahead of Thursday’s League Cup tie.

“Over the past five or six seasons, our matches have been some of the most entertaining in the world,” said a joint statement from the groups.

“However, we can’t ignore the recent poor behaviour from a small number of fans on both sides, which has often overshadowed the results and the quality of football on show.

“That’s why we were pleased to sit down with both clubs to improve relations and make commitments to working together to improve fan behaviour at future matches.”