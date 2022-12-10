★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 29, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (R) celebrates with team-mate Roberto Firmino after scoring the first equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool lineup options vs. Lyon – including strongest possible XI

Liverpool are finally back in action, albeit in the friendly Dubai Super Cup, with Jurgen Klopp already tasked with plugging gaps in his lineup.

The Reds’ World Cup break has been largely productive, but the buildup to their meeting with Lyon in Dubai has taken a familiar turn.

A high-profile injury on the eve of Sunday’s clash, along with concerns emerging from training footage, make it more difficult to predict how Liverpool could line up.

Here are the options facing Klopp as he prepares for Lyon.

 

Liverpool squad and absentees

SINGAPORE - Thursday, July 14, 2022: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) and Kostas Tsimikas during a training sessional at the National Stadium, Singapore ahead of the Standard Chartered Trophy pre-season friendly match against Crystal Palace. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Though a 33-man squad flew out to Dubai for the mid-season training camp, they won’t all be available on Sunday:

Liverpool likely squad to take on Lyon will be comprised of 27 players:

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian, Davies, Mrozek

Defenders: Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Ramsay, Chambers

Midfielders: Thiago, Elliott, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita, Bajcetic, Cain, Corness

Forwards: Salah, Firmino, Carvalho, Clark, Doak, Frauendorf, Stewart

 

Liverpool’s XI vs. Lyon

Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara during the UEFA Champions League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.

Though the trip to Dubai is being treated as another pre-season, there is little need to ease players back in as would be the case during a summer warmup.

As such, it is likely that Klopp names his strongest possible lineup from the start:

That would see Liverpool take to the field like this:

Kelleher; Ramsay, Matip, Gomez, Robertson; Thiago, Elliott, Milner; Salah, Carvalho, Firmino

However, there are no guarantees when it comes to fitness after a three-and-a-half-week break, with the absence of Matip and Thiago from training particular concerns.

If neither are fit to start, Klopp could turn to youngsters and fringe figures to fill the gaps:

Those tweaks would bring this Liverpool XI:

Kelleher; Ramsay, Phillips, Gomez, Robertson; Bajcetic, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Milner; Salah, Elliott, Firmino

As the first friendly back following a long break, it would be wrong to read too much into Liverpool’s return clash, but it serves as an opportunity to get back up to speed.

Hopefully, that sees the majority of Klopp’s available key players start against Lyon, before handing chances to the likes of Ben Doak and Bobby Clark from the bench.

